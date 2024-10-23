Manila von Teez excited as 'Drag Race South Africa' green light with casting set for 2025

Excitement is buzzing in South Africa following the news that “Drag Race South Africa” has officially been green light by World of Wonder with casting set to begin in 2025. “‘Drag Race South Africa’ is the third version of the #DragRace franchise to be greenlit as a WOW Presents Plus global original, following the success of “Drag Race Mexico” S2, which garnered a 40% increase in viewership over S1 and was just renewed for a 3rd season,” read the announcement.

South Africa has a large drag community, with the industry having grown into an entertainment entity loved by many. This year, Showmax Original debuted the reality show “Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap” which shined the light on Cape Town’s drag industry. Manila von Teez, who has been doing drag for 14 years, appears on the reality show. The “SA’s Got Talent” runner-up recently performed at the DStv Content Creator Awards and gave an amazing performance.

Von Teez told IOL that she was initially in disbelief when she heard the news of the show heading to South Africa. “I first fact-checked everything then I was a wet sobbing puddle of tears. “It was just so overwhelming, it felt like a relief as well that the hard work that all of us Queens have put in over the years has paid off and that we are going to be on an international platform.”

Von Teez, when asked if she would be the host or contestant, said she would be game for either one but admits she would have an advantage as a contestant. “If I do enter I will be going 1000%... it would be better to rather fight for a secured seat on the judging panel than cutting up girls' wigs in the workroom,” she says laughing. American drag queen and television host RuPaul has hosted the American and United Kingdom seasons of “Drag Race”.

He used to do Australia up until Michelle Visage took over as host and main judge from the fourth season of “Drag Race Down Under”. There are many fitting people that could take the crown as host of “Drag Race South Africa” and it is a tricky decision, Von Teez feels it should be a person of colour. “There are a lot of people that could do a great job, but they HAVE to be clued up on the Drag Art in South Africa and have a good understanding of our amazing cultures, oh yes, I also almost forgot, they will need to be able to have a few gayle words in their arsenal.”

Each season of RuPaul's Drag Race has featured two regular judges and each episode has guest judges (usually two) who only appear in that episode. Von Teez’s first pick for the judging panel would be fashion designer Rich Mnisi “I mean he is fashion so his eye would be so helpful to the show. “I can see Mark Lottering as a permanent judge as well who will school the girls on the theatre of it all and just having a person that can navigate the girls comedically”

Without a doubt she would also add her name to the judge’s hat, with her extensive knowledge of drag she would be a great fit. Casting for “Drag Race South Africa” is set to begin in 2025 and Von Teez had these words for any queens considering entering but are unsure. “Let your driving force be staying authentically yourself. This is a reason why we are getting our version because we are such unique people.