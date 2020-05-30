Marc Buckner gets candid on getting more fur babies and a possible marriage

"The Bachelor SA" second season turned out to be quite the love story for Marc Buckner and Marisia van Wyk, who are now living together in his Cape Town home. As the season came to a close on Thursday, May 28, the happy couple were able to reveal their relationship post the show. We caught up with the former bachelor who shared his thoughts on his journey to find love. Why did you agree to be SA's second Bachelor and how was the journey? Marc: I realized that what an amazing, unusual way it would be to be meet someone. What a great story to tell your friends, family and kids one day!

Was it emotionally challenging? How emotionally challenging was it and were you prepared for it?

Marc: It was far more emotionally challenging than what I ever thought it could be. I definitely wasn’t prepared, but I don’t think you can fully prepare for something so unique.

What else influenced your decision to be with Marisia other than her beauty?

Marc: There are so many reasons why I chose Marisia. We are very similar and I did come to realise that that’s an important thing for me. We share the same mindsets, ideas of life, adventurous spirits and the same concepts of what a relationship should be.

What did you learn along the way?

Marc: I probably learnt more about myself than I could have in years through this journey.

I’ve learned about: How I am towards others; how I feel in different relationships; what I need to feel comfortable and happy in a relationship; what I want out of a partner; what I can offer a person and how important it is that we want the same things out of life.

If the roles were reversed and you were competing for The Bachelorette, what would be your game plan?

Marc: Being on the other side, I think that in many ways it's more difficult and in other ways it's easier.

But being that decision maker is the most difficult part of the whole process. My game plan would be no different to me being the bachelor, I would just be myself and have a fulfilling relationship as the end goal.

You look very happy with Marisia, but any regrets with any of the women you sent home?

Marc: It wouldn’t make sense to have any regrets. Each decision was what I felt at the time with what I was presented with at the time. I’m happy with the outcome, but if there was something I would change it would have been to send some ladies home a lot earlier.

How has the relationship been so far, will we be hearing wedding bells soon?

Marc: The relationship is going extremely well. We have spent a lot more time together due to lockdown and I’m very happy for that. We’ve grown a lot quicker than I ever thought at this stage and that’s a great thing. We’re planning to get new furry kids and taking it one step at a time. Marriage is a possibility, but it’s still early days.