Masasa Mbangeni takes lead in human trafficking series ‘Mzali Wam’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Former “Scandal!” actress Masasa Mbangeni takes lead in the new drama “Mzali Wam,” which is set to premiere on on Monday, January 4, on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel, 161. The award-winning actress stars alongside “eHostela” actress Lungelo Mpangase and former “Generations” actor Dumisane Mbebe. Mabangeni will play the role of Joyce, a woman whose child Ntokozo gets stolen at birth, only to later cross each other’s paths when a human trafficking syndicate that will shock Mzansi. Mbebe will play Terror, a businessman who Joyce later discovers is not a person she thought he was. Mpangase plays Ntokozo, a girl who gets entangled in an elaborate human trafficking ring involving her biological mother.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Mbangeni shared the exciting news with her fans, she wrote: “We worked really hard. I hope you all enjoy!”

We worked really hard . I hope you all enjoy! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7tc9NXJGeG — Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) December 29, 2020

She added: “ I was rolling on the floor ePark Station for this show during a pandemic! Y’all better watch it.”

I was rolling on the floor ePark Station for this show during a pandemic! Y’all better watch it pic.twitter.com/svKos344SC — Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) December 29, 2020

The “Legacy” actress also shared the trailer and judging by the reactions on Twitter fans can’t wait for this thought provoking drama series.

Set in Johannesburg, “Mzali Wam”, was created by industry heavyweights Dineo Ranaka and Siphosethu Tshapu of Brains At Work Media production.

Commenting on the show, Ranaka says: “We are fortunate to be working with industry heavyweights such as Masasa and Mbebe to bring this drama series to life in a story that will hopefully contribute to the plight of human trafficking victims in a country where this crime has been a problem.”

Echoing Ranaka’s sentiments, Nomsa Philiso, the Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, says: “Mzali Wam is set to be a thriller that will introduce viewers to the inner workings of a human trafficking syndicate, through the life of a young Ntokozo, in a story that will resonate with many South Africans.

“From the star-studded cast to the exceptional storyline, viewers will find themselves on the edge of their seats with every episode.”

Catch “Mzali Wam” on Mzansi Magic DStv Channel 161, Monday, January 4, at 8pm.