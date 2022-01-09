‘MasterChef SA’ judges announced as viewers embrace local shows kicking off the 2022 slate

That “coming now now” tagline in M-Net’s promo for the fourth season of “MasterChef SA” has been pretty hard to miss. As far as generating hype around the cooking reality show goes, the channel is certainly working it and then some.

And finally, viewers can put their curiosity to bed as the new judges have been announced. Zola Nene, Gregory Czarnecki and Justine Drake take over the baton from Pete Goffe-Wood, Benny Masekwameng and Reuben Riffel. To date, there have been three seasons as well as a celebrity edition, which aired in 2015 and was won by comedian Chris Forrest. While the judging panel is new, the celebrity chefs are well known.

Also an award-winning author, Nene is no stranger to judging on a cooking show. She was a hit when she joined the panel of BBC Lifestyle’s “The Great South African Bake Off” in 2017. Her effervescent personality is complemented by her adventurous palate and defiant exploration of the classics. Drake is a doyenne in the food world since 1988. Aside from being the launch editor of “Fresh Living” magazine, she has five cookbooks under her belt.

During the pandemic, when the nation took to cooking like a duck to water, she hosted “Just Cook at Home SA with Justine Drake” on YouTube. Not to be outshone by his fellow co-judges, Czarnecki, who was born in France, is the head chef at The Restaurant at Waterkloof. Aside from winning the coveted Chef of the Year award from Eat Out in 2016, he was also a mentor of the prestigious S. Pellegrino Young Chef competition in Africa and the Middle East.

While the new batch of contestants has yet to be revealed, the prize money of R1 million, as well as the title of MasterChef SA, will see everyone bringing their culinary A-game to the kitchen. The knives will be out and heads will be on the chopping block from Monday, February 28, 2022, at 6pm. “Strangers You Know”. Picture: Supplied While talking about new shows on M-Net, season two of “Strangers You Know” starts on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Last year, the first season, while compelling, was an unsettling watch as it looked at real-life cases that not only grabbed headlines but left the nation reeling in horror. And the four cases featured will throw viewers for a loop, especially when you realise that the victims died at the hands of people they trusted. These dark and depraved killers show no remorse whatsoever while loved ones help piece together the events that they recall while revisiting the death of someone close to them.

Each episode also features insight from the lead investigators, prosecutors as well as forensic pathologists. Chwayitisa Futshane, who is the creator, producer and executive producer of the true-crime docuseries, commented: “In a country such as ours, where violence especially against women is so rife, these are some of the stories that need to be told. “In season 2, the series really gets to grips with some of these crimes and, if nothing else, our viewers will be reminded that sometimes the most brutal killers are the strangers we know.”

The first episode focuses on Karabo Mokoena, who thought she had found the man of her dreams when she started dating Forex trader Sandile Mantsoe. He appeared to be successful, intelligent and grounded in his spirituality. But when Karabo goes missing, her friends and family try to track her down at the last place she was seen. It soon becomes evident that Sandile is not the Prince Charming Karabo had first envisioned.

Meanwhile, “Impak” launches on eExtra at 7.30pm from Sunday, January 9, as well. The Afrikaans telenovela series centres on the domino effect a car accident has on the lives of four individuals. Has a very “Still Breathing”-esque tone. Following the unexpected incident, questions are asked like: Will Kadir live in peace after the death of his wife and daughter? Will Zeynep save her daughter? Will Cemre find out the infidelity of her fiancé? Will Kerem manage not to get into the prison?

Secrets are revealed and the upsets make for a dramatic turn of events. Mulisa Mudau presents “Squad Goals”. Picture: Facebook A new year leaves everyone inspired to live their best life. As such, resolutions are made (but not often kept) and goals are set. As such, SABC1’s “Squad Goals” helps motivate viewers looking to serve hot looks this year.