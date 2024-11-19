Meet Zille Vanilla, DA leader Helen Zille dresses as a drag queen for TV show

Helen Zille in drag - now there’s something you don’t see every day! In the vibrant world of South African television, ‘Die Tollie & Manila Show’ is turning heads and pushing boundaries.

The high-energy talk show, hosted by drag queens Tollie Parton and Manila von Teez, invites celebrities into its glitter-filled world for lively conversations, engaging games, and over-the-top drag performances. Now in its third week, the show has reached new heights of entertainment, featuring an unexpected guest, Helen Zille, the chairperson of the Federal Council of the Democratic Alliance. Zille has often been scrutinised for her personal style.

The late Gwen Gill, a prominent columnist for the Sunday Times, once declared Zille as “the woman who has everything but style”, relegating her to one of the publication’s infamous worst-dressed lists. Yet on the ‘Die Tollie & Manila Show’, Zille boldly flipping the script, embraced a fabulous drag makeover, presenting herself as “Zille Vanilla.” Helen Zille as ‘Zille Vanilla’. Picture: Supplied Draped in sequins and dazzling makeup, Zille took a departure from her usual tailored suits, offering viewers a unique perspective on her views about politics, her adversaries and the current political climate, all while showcasing her incredible transformation.

“I want to challenge everyone to say their say, even if it's unpopular,” she declared during her interview with the queens. The show’s premiere season kicked off with celebrated guests including SAFTA winner Jarrid Geduld and rapper Jack Parow. Upcoming episodes promise to dazzle as they feature an impressive lineup of actors, musicians, and influencers, all diving headfirst into fabulous drag transformations.