Men tell all in ’The Bachelorette SA’

Qiniso Van Damme came face to face with the men she rejected during her journey to find love on “The Bachelorette SA”.

In the season’s “Men Tell All”, big characters from the season bared it all as they apologised, confronted and set the record straight in the hour long episode.

Host Jason Greer led the reunion as Vuyani, Franco, Kyran, Aviwe, Ruan, Lunga, Peter, Dylan, Craig, and Cameron got straight to the point, talking about everything from their red carpet moments to the group dates and antics. Motives, expectations, disappointments, and regrets were also questioned.

Later in the episode, Qiniso joined them to answer some of their burning questions.

In the never-seen-before footage, viewers got to see Craig’s insecurities around whether Qiniso and him could belong to the same native clan.

While Vuyani learnt not to underestimate anyone as he did not think much of Ruan, only for the “King of the North,” Ruan, to get the first impression rose.

Franco remained bitter about Craig’s interference in his one-on-one with Qiniso.

In a twist of events, “serious” Peter, Qiniso’s primary school friend, announced that he was lucky enough to find love after his sister tweeted about him being on the series. His girlfriend Michelle, and him, now live together and have a fur baby named Dexter the Destroyer.

When the beautiful Qiniso entered the room, jaws dropped and eyes wondered.

Kyran opened up first, apologising for his final words upon his exit. Qiniso quickly forgave him, while Ruan told her that he pulled away because he realised that someone else suited her better than he did.

Lunga cleared up his comments to Qiniso telling her that he wasn’t telling her to shut up. A stern Qiniso said she’d hoped he learnt a lesson on patriarchy.

In more unseen footage, Qiniso is seen calling Keelan, who “broke up” with her and left the show, a coward for leading her on.

Cameron and Qiniso spoke about trust. The conversation got tense as he felt that there was a miscommunication and hoped that Qiniso was not labelling him as deceitful.

In the next episode of “The Bachelorette SA”, Qiniso meets the families of her chosen three.

“The Bachelorette SA” airs Thursdays on M-Net at 7.30pm.