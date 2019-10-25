Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Chris Jafta. Picture: Supplied

The celebrity game show that we've all been waiting for is almost here and some of the country's favourites are in the first episode. In the season premiere of "Celebrity Game Night", A-list celebrities, Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Chris Jaftha and Joey Rasdien will be joining Team Ayanda (Thabethe) and will go up against celebrity chef Lorna Maseko, musician Majozi and TV and radio personality Tracey Lange on Team Jason (Goliath).

Who will be the first team to reign supreme?

Here's what the celebrity contestants had to say about their experience on the show.

Minnie Dlamini-Jones on her best moment: “My favourite game and the one I think I did the best at was probably ‘Where You Going?”



Chris Jaftha: “I’m in it to win it and have a good time. I’m a sore winner and I’m an even better loser.”



Lorna Maseko on playing games: “I love them, but I’m very competitive, I have to constantly tell myself to just have fun. I’m from a ballet background so everything is a competition and so when I see that we’re dismally losing, I’m ready to go home. I have to remind myself".



Tracey Lange on her dream team: “Other than Jason Goliath, it would definitely be Michelle Obama, then the Dalai Lama, because we can’t be horrible to the Dalai Lama, and after that I think Nelson Mandela. Just because I want people to go ‘I don’t want to go up against that, they’re amazing.’ That works for me!”



"Celebrity Game Night" premieres on Monday, October 28 at 8pm on E! (DStv channel 124). The show will be hosted by Anele Mdoda.