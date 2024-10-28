Minnie Dlamini to host the two-part finale of ‘Breaking Down Borders’

TV presenter, film-maker and actress, Minnie Dlamini, has been announced as the host of the two-part season finale of “Breaking Down Borders”. Dlamini will help conclude the epic series that has seen Hammanskraal-bred choreographer, Paul Modjadji and his close friends and family explore Africa’s rich youth and dance culture, landmarks, heritage sites and natural wonders.

TV presenter and film-maker and actress, Minnie Dlamini. Picture: Supplied. Countries that featured on the fourteen-part travelogue included Zambia, Namibia, Tanzania, Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal. The format celebrated old and new friendships whilst capturing the thrills and unscripted drama of travelling Africa. Dlamini, who brings with her years of hosting experience, will unpack and reflect on the episodes, asking pertinent questions all while getting the cast to open up.

“That’s the beauty of the show, it’s not only about travelling the continent but about telling our stories through the art of dance,” she said. The two-parter, which has already been filmed at the Kievits Kroon Gauteng Wine Estate, will air on October 30 November 6, respectively. Host Minnie Dlamini with the cast of “Breaking Down Borders”. Picture: Supplied. Modjadji said: “Minnie allowed us to reflect on a sometimes tumultuous but always exciting journey. She helped us recall our adventure, leaving us nostalgic for the journey we undertook together, and eager to get back on the road,” said Modjadji.

Show producer Wandile Molebatsi said: “The series takes viewers on a thrilling journey that captures the challenges and excitement, of travelling our continent. Each country offers a window into its people. “It was truly amazing to be a part of a project that is so proudly Pan African ... ‘Breaking Down Borders’ is an important project that highlights how we are all one Africa and we have so many amazing cultures that we should celebrate ... “South Africans have taken this series to their hearts, inspiring us to explore plans for another season.”