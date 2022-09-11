‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ fans in for a thrilling new season

Viewed by over eight million people worldwide, crime-fighting duo “Miss Scarlet and The Duke” is back to entertain fans in another thrilling season. The crime series follows Britain’s first-ever female detective in 19th century London, Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) and her handsome “sidekick” and bubbling love-interest – William “The Duke” Wellington, played by Stuart Martin.

While viewers might have initially tuned in for the mystery, it was Eliza and The Duke’s mismatched, fiery chemistry that kept them coming back for more. Created by Rachael New, the six episode period crime drama will premiere on September 12 on BBC Brit (DStv channel 120). Martin, popular for his roles in shows like “Army of Thieves”, “Babylon”, “Jamestown” and “Game Of Thrones”, says he is “very excited” for viewers to tune in.

William ‘The Duke’ Wellington, played by Stuart Martin. Picture: Supplied “I’m really excited for people to see it. This season we get a deeper understanding of who Duke really is, where he comes from and what makes him tick,” Martin says. Season two picks up a few months after Eliza has solved her father’s murder, while her bubbling relationship with The Duke starts to overflow. “This new season evolves in a really brilliant way. We jump straight in where we left off. There is a lot more of the same to and fro between Eliza and The Duke that viewers came to love from the first season.

“Everything has stepped up a gear. The stakes are higher. There’s more pressure on both Eliza and The Duke. The will they, won’t they, is bubbling away ready to overflow,” he says. Despite The Duke being a drinker, gambler and womaniser, Martin says he was “blessed” to portray the character and seeing him develop over the seasons. “The Duke has this ‘bull in a china shop’ emotional quality to him. I loved the fact that he would jump from 0 to 10 when having to deal with things at work.

“In this new series you get to see so much more, and you get a much deeper look at him emotionally, I was blessed to get to play him in the first season and then going back for season two, you get to take that so much further. It’s been a really nice thing to see him develop.” Martin says he has a lot of respect for The Duke because unlike him, he is bold and confident. “I like the way that he says it how it is. I probably wouldn’t have the confidence to do that. I like the fact that he will go for what he thinks is right and if he realises that he’s wrong later, he’ll always admit that and apologise for it. I’ve got a lot of respect for that, he wears his heart on his sleeve,” Martin says.

The series which is set in the Victorian era was also something Martin was deeply fond of. “I love doing anything that’s set in a different place and time. Doing the research is always fascinating whenever it’s set. But the costumes and sets that come with doing a show set in the Victorian times, in particular, are just amazing and a lot of fun. It’s a real joy to get into them every day and head to these fantastic sets that have been built,” he says. “Miss Scarlet and The Duke” also stars “Poldark’s” Andrew Gower and “Downton Abbey’s” Henry Scarlet, who Martin says working with was “a total joy”.

“We get to work with such an incredibly talented team in front of and behind the camera. Everyone is at the peak of their game, we’re very lucky. Both Andrew and Henry are lovely brilliant blokes. We had a lot of fun in Ireland.” On reaching such a large widespread audience he said: “It was such a lovely icing on the cake that it’s been so watched and loved and revisited by the people that follow and watch it. “We had such a great time making it and love the show so much ourselves that you really hope as many people as possible see it.”