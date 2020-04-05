Mmasea PeTje defies stereotypes as she joins 'Garage Gold'

Listeners to 947 are familiar with the name and voice of Mmasea PeTje. But her audience is set to widen now that she is co-hosting "Garage Gold" with Francisco Nwamba on Ignition TV. On landing such a wonderful opportunity, the fresh-faced beauty said: “It's really exciting. I've gotten so used to being typecast that it's exciting to be able to do something different and almost unexpected. I get to showcase a side of me that not many people have been privy to and it's such an incredible opportunity.” By that, she is talking about being a petrol-head. She added: “If I'm honest, I have always had a thing for cars. My mom loved her cars and was a big BMW fan so I think that's really where I get it from because, besides her and my late brother, nobody else in the family has that bug. I don't know what it is about these machines that just gets me every time. "They are so exciting to just look at and listen to and feel. There is so much behind the history, science, technology and the design of these shells that we spend so much not only investing in but loving, too.

“Cars just make me really happy. I mean think of your dream car. You know that feeling you get just thinking about it or owning it. That's the best way to describe it. For me, it all started with flipping through car magazines and pretending to drive them in my bedroom with my earphones on; begging my parents to buy me my first car. Them declining.

"Me having to learn about what to look for or what not to look for when going out to buy my first car. Watching my first A1 Grand Prix. Having a younger brother and really wanting him to like me... there are so many moments that stand out.”

Mmasea PeTje is co-hosting "Garage Gold" on Ignition TV. Picture: Supplied

Does she have any favourites?

“I do have a very long list of faves,” she laughed. “I think if I was super rich I would definitely splurge. In spite of everyone's opinions I do love the Porsche Panamera GT, the Aston Martin Vantage, can't go wrong with the Enzo and for something a little bigger I'd say the Urus or the Range Rover Lumma.”

She has certain things she looks for in a ride, too.

She added: “I guess when it comes to my top picks it's all about comfort, luxury, design and sex appeal.”

As for how she plans on making her mark with the show, she shared: "What I'm hoping will be a great take away for viewers is that you can take a girl like me who loves her make-up, heels and fashion - and who is so often boxed into a stereotype - and forget what you thought you knew about the world of car enthusiasts and see that there is a whole other demographic of that is often overlooked.

"For girls or women like me to feel a little more comfortable knowing that you can be passionate about cars and not have to be rough around the edges or be a Tomboy. And for the viewers to be able to appreciate cars for what they really are.

""The show is about more than just showing off these classic beauts but we also get to meet their owners and there is so much love and history behind each car so hopefully, that excitement and love for cars come through.”

On the hot wheels that she got to drive, she revealed: “I've been very lucky to get behind the wheel of some amazing machines. I mean I will never forget my very first BMW/Mini breakfast run and I kept thinking to myself, ‘I deserve this life everyday’.

"I drive an Audi A4 S-Tronic, which I love for its comfort, style and technology. But I must say that when I got to drive the Ford Mustang Mach 1 I was completely blown away. I'm not easily impressed by American muscle but the Mach 1 definitely did the trick. I'm open to test driving a lot more - hint hint, nudge nudge.”

With SA currently in lockdown, how are you managing to keep your wits about you?

“I try not to overwhelm myself with too much information because I know myself well enough to know that I will end up spiraling and I think it's important for people to remember that, at this time, your mental health is just as important as your physical health.

"I really try to balance all the news with consuming light-hearted more entertaining content. I do try to keep in touch with friends and family. I think at this point I'm just trying to avoid putting any unnecessary pressure on myself and allowing myself to just press pause. Also a lot of Netflix and a lot of food.”