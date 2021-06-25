'Mnakwethu' returns for a second season

Controversial reality television show “Mnakwethu” will return to screens for a second season. The show will continue to explore the concept of polygamy, as already married men introduce their desire to take on a second wife.

Although polygamy still raises eyebrows and is often viewed as primitive and sexist, it is an age-old practice that continues to thrive on the African continent and across the globe. “We are happy to once again share stories that are underpinned by African cultures and customs. “The show will leave our viewers engaged in a societal debate that will leave them holding diverse points of view highlighted by this reality series,” said Nomsa Philiso, the Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

Hosted by Musa Mseleku, “Mnakwethu” season two will offer key insights into what it actually takes to be a man married to multiple women. As a man in a polygamous marriage himself, Mseleku shares first-hand experiences of the ups and downs of a polygamous marriage. Mseleku will interrogate and engage with the man as to why he would like another wife and whether he is indeed capable of taking care of multiple families financially.

Further, his emotional and sexual capacity to lead another household will be unpacked, as well as the level of stability between him and his current wife before someone new is introduced into the family dynamic. Last month, Mseleku was dragged by social media users for his anti-polyandry views. The issue of legalising polyandry (more than one husband) in South Africa has sparked a heated debate on social media and in Parliament recently.

The polyandry legalisation is one of several wide-ranging proposals contained in the Green Paper, which the Department of Home Affairs has gazetted and on which it has since invited public comments. While some are in favour of it, others have rubbished it. One individual who is against the proposal is Mseleku.

Musa was invited to share his views in an interview on eNCA about whether polyandry should be made legal in SA. The clip from the show featuring Musa and cultural activist Nokuzola Mndende, slamming the proposal, went viral on Twitter. The “Uthando Nes'thembu” reality show star outlined his view that polygamy was backed by culture and entrenched in years of tradition.

He said that he believed that polyandry was a misguided attempt by activists to equalise men and women. He also labelled polyandry as an attack on the institution of marriage. “This is a mere straightforward attack on the only institution that should be protected and preserved — which is marriage. I do not even understand where those activists are coming from ... I think maybe they are driven by so much trying to portray certain things as equality, whereas they don’t understand the fundamentals of where we (polygamists) are coming from with the institution of marriage.