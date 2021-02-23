Mo Flava, Lootlove and Lesego Thlabi join SABC3’s ’Trending SA’

There are some new faces added to the new season of SABC3’s popular afternoon talk show, “Trending SA”. Radio DJ, Mo Flava, presenter, Lootlove and award-winning satirist “Coconut Kelz” real name Lesego Thlabi have joined the sixth season on a rotational basis, while MaBlerh Salvatore stays on as the daily host. The show’s previous hosts Elma Smit and Refiloe Mpakanyane bid farewell to the the show on January 25. Mo Flava who has been a guest host on the show before said he didn’t have any idea that it would become a full-time spot. “Being a guest on the show really planted the seed in their minds and I’m really glad it did. It just goes to show that everything in life is an audition, even when you least expect it,” he said.

Like everything else in his career, Mo said it had a lot to do with being in the right place at the right time, with the right ambition.

Talking about preparing the show, Mo said it’s a 24/7 process.

“Trending SA is about keeping tabs on what is trending, what is topical, what people are talking about and turning that into a meaningful discussion. It’s a 24/7 process, looking out for all different types of content out there,” he said.

Being a talk show host has been on Mo’s bucket list and he remembers doing an interview after he had left e.tv’s music show “Club 808” where he said he wanted to do a light talk show.

“At the time ’Trending SA’ was not even on my mind. I am a fan of talk show formats on TV. This show allows me to explore this interest I’ve always had and I’m grateful that I get to do so,” said Mo.

Lootlove said being on the show allows her to have a voice in a different space.

“It’s educational, it’s an informative debate, I learn so much daily from my co-hosts.

“The point of the show is to not be harsh to those who may not know better but to slowly and kindly teach them and encourage them to be better.

“You have to have the patience if you’re saying you want to educate but in the same breath understand that you can’t spoon-feed people.

“It’s also easier to tranche people in a language you speak and they understand,” she said.

She said the one takeaway for viewers would be to “be better, do better, appreciate what you have and take nothing for granted.”

Catch these new fresh faces on “Trending SA”, weekdays at 6pm on SABC3.