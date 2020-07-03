Mo Magic gets a minute on e.tv's 'The Morning Show'

Magician, Mo Magic's recently launched magic segment on e.tv's "The Morning Show" spreads joy and positivity to viewers. “The Mo Magic Minute" is a quick segment presented by the popular magician. “We are excited to have Mo Magic on the show as a regular feature. What better way to kick-start your feel-good Friday than with whimsy and wonder! We urge audiences to tune in every Friday for "The Mo Magic Minute". And if we were you, we’d watch closely… very closely”, said the show's production team. Regularly serving as a corporate MC and entertainer across SA and the world, the entertainer extraordinaire finds himself in a similar situation as other event specialists who have had their work cancelled or postponed since the President’s initial address about public events being limited to under 100 persons.

“The last few months have been challenging to us all, on various levels. I’ve had to look within and remind myself that whilst I am unable to work, this too shall pass. There are two things that have helped me navigate my emotions and centre myself during this time.

"One is reminding myself that no matter the numerous challenges I’ve experienced since childhood, I’ve always been cared for by God, and that while things seem uncertain for now, right now, in this moment, I am alive and in good health.

"I am grateful for this. With this, I have been inspired to create this new TV segment and other virtual offerings for my clients. I am delighted to be working with "The Morning Show" on this project," said Mo.

He said, for him, the art of magic is a vehicle to spread joy and delight.

"Performing for 17 years, I have experienced first-hand the power of magic in spreading joy. In these two quick segments every Friday morning, I will combine a magical illusion with the message of gratitude in an attempt to entertain and comfort viewers during this challenging time".

Catch the "Mo Magic Minute" on "The Morning Show" on Fridays. The show airs weekdays at 6.15am on e.tv.