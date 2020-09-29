Mohale to make a guest appearance on 'Rhythm City', Mzansi reacts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Media personality Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo has moved past online teaching. Now, the socialite once again is trying his hand at acting. According to e.tv, Mohale will soon take up a guest role on their popular daily soapie, “Rhythm City”, where he will play Kudzo - a fly by night investor. Fans can look forward to seeing Mohale make an appearance on Wednesday, September 30 at 7pm. “e.tv viewers will know that from time to time, the show has celebrity guest appearances, and Mohale will certainly thrill as one.

“Playing the character of Kudzo, Mohale enters the world of ’Rhythm City’ as a head of sponsorship for a big cell phone company.

“He lives, breathes, and sleeps sponsorship and is always looking for the perfect opportunity to invest,” it said in a statement from e.tv.

It continued, “However, little do Rhythm citizens know that Kudzo will be assuming the role of a false investor, looking to place his investment on a Kilowatt Festival as part of a play that is orchestrated by David Genaro's daughter, Pearl.

“At this rate, it seems that Pearl will go to any length to avenge her father's death, including milking Suffocate of his money”.

Watched by over 3.5 million viewers daily, “Rhythm City” is one of e.tv's flagship daily shows.

Mohale's first acting role was on “MTV Shuga Down South“ in 2019.

He featured on the popular series as an openly gay character called Odirile.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment about the role at the time, he said he had been fascinated by the script because it would educate young South Africans.

“In terms of the character Odirile, he is a business economics student and is very smart. He falls in love with Reggie, but Reggie has not disclosed his sexuality to his friends or family because he is scared," he said.

Although this was his first acting gig, Mohale had always wanted to get into acting and he plans on learning all the ins and outs.

“I had friends who studied drama so I often went with them to the State Theatre in Pretoria and I loved it. It’s just never had my full attention until now. I am going to take classes with some of the best coaches so that I become better at it,” he said.

Since word got out and Mohale confirmed it on Twitter, tweeps have been congratulating him while others can’t seem to wrap their head around how he got the acting job.

Some tweeps jokingly said that Mohale moved from teaching online, to becoming an actor and next he might sign on as a soccer player for Kaizer Chiefs FC, become a rapper or become mayor of a metro.

Check out the tweets here:

BREAKING NEWS:



Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo is to join @KaizerChiefs for the 2020/1 season as a Striker and Goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/aONMv0nJI3 — O K S A L A Y O (@OksalayoMxm) September 28, 2020

So a gutless, talentless boy who doesnt even know any adjectives gets an acting role. This is an insult to those who go to art schools like NSA, Afda etc to study hard for such. The corruption is not only in the ANC but this industry too. This is disgusting!! — 👑Celazimnike👑 (@OdwaGxumisa) September 29, 2020

He was a teacher not so long ago now he's an actor I won't be surprised if he's a rapper in December. pic.twitter.com/SmFNvGM5VZ — UmalambaneZN ➐ (@UmalambaneZN) September 28, 2020

come 2021...Mohale will be Mayor in one of the Metros Municipality.....or better yet a Minister pic.twitter.com/QQhZ3mypxb — SizaM (@MtakaJesu) September 28, 2020

*Catch Mohale on Wednesday, September 30 at 7pm on e.tv’s “Rhythm City”.