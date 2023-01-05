Moja Love’s ‘Sizokuthola’ homes in on communities overrun by crime

“Sizokuthola” will kick the year off with a bang by exposing crimes that happen within communities. Presented by Xolani Khumalo, the show will see him and his team crack down on crime by handing over drug dealers and gun owners to the cops.

Alongside law-enforcement and investigative journalists, Khumalo and his team aim to bring back law and order into communities “The crime stats show a shocking figure and sometimes the police are overwhelmed as some crimes go unreported,” said head of Moja TV Channels, Bokani Moyo. “In comes, ‘Sizokuthola’, a show that exposes the dark underworld of crime that is happening all around us.”

Moja Love is a firm believer in reflecting what is happening in our communities and “Sizokuthola” is no different and will leave many viewers in awe. “The price of crime is unbearable for all who live in South Africa. We are particularly proud to give a platform to this team of investigative journalists who together with the country’s law-enforcement agencies seek to bring to the light the true extent of this pandemic,” said Moyo. @MojaLoveTv is tackling social ills head on with a brand new show #Sizokuthola that investigates crimes, tracks & traces criminals in partnership with law enforcement agencies ensuring that criminals are brought to book.



Tune in this Sunday at 21:30 pic.twitter.com/6PIa6xEItk — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) January 3, 2023 This is the second investigative show from the channel, as there is already another show called “S’khipha AmaFiles”, which exposes corruption in the country and is widely watched.

