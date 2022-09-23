Moshe Ndiki set to host new season of ‘Mntase’

Fresh off the set of “Gomora”, TV and radio personality Moshe Ndiki is already getting ready to host the popular Mzansi Wethu show “Mntase”, when it returns to the small screen in October for a second season. The popular reality show which attempts to mend the broken bonds between warring siblings, resonated strongly with audiences in its first season and Ndiki will be taking over the reigns from life coach, author, radio host and businesswoman Lungi Magwaza, who hosted a successful season one earlier this year.

Ndiki took to Instagram to share the news. He wrote in the caption: “Gods Grace, mercy and favor …. Always. ♥️🙏🏾 see you on the 22nd October on Mzansi Wethu.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moshe Ndiki (@moshendiki) The actor received much support from his industry peers as he prepares to tackle his new role.

“Celebrity Game Night” host Ayanda Thabethe wrote: “Checkmate 🔥.” Influencer and content creator Mihlali Ndamase said: “Congratulations my diye 😍👏🔥.” While fans where eager to see Ndiki taking on more presenting jobs.

Karabelo Lenatha wrote: “Finally, you're hosting again. I missed the spicy hosting that we got from 'You promised to marry me' and 'Uyangithanda na?'🥺❤️😭.” Khanyi MaNgwane Zwide commented: “I'm already laughing at the kind of questions Moshe is going to ask😂.” Ndiki was recently rumoured to have been fired from “Gomora” after being involved in a physical altercation with a social media blogger last month, but the gossip was quickly squashed by Mzansi Magic.

