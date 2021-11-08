Moshe Ndiki's handling of situation on 'You Promised To Marry Me' gets thumbs up from viewers
Local TV presenter Moshe Ndiki’s return as host of the controversial show has been welcomed by viewers who were left impressed with his handling of the latest episode of “You Promised To Marry Me".
In the episode viewers were shocked at the hopeful bride’s behaviour but amid all the drama, one thing stood out for many - Moshe’s presenting abilities.
During the episode, Moshe managed to handle the situation that turned violent in a cool and collected manner, much to the delight of viewers.
Nobuhle had high hopes of getting answers as to why her partner was not marrying her.
She may have gotten the answers she was looking for, however, but her reaction to her partner’s response, had her trending on social media.
A heated Nobuhle became violent toward her former partner, resulting in Moshe stepping in.
He called out the hopeful bride for slapping her partner which pleased many viewers who criticised her behaviour during the episode.
The seasoned presenter received compliments on social media for reprimanding Nobuhle in a dignified way while remaining focused on the task at hand.
During the episode Moshe was able to keep the punchlines coming and was able to bring some calm to the chaotic situation.
He is also is no stranger to the Moja Love channel, he has previously hosted ““Rea Tsotella” and has garnered experience in how to handle those tricky situations that often come with reality TV.