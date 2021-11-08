Moshe Ndiki's handling of situation on 'You Promised To Marry Me' gets thumbs up from viewers

Local TV presenter Moshe Ndiki’s return as host of the controversial show has been welcomed by viewers who were left impressed with his handling of the latest episode of “You Promised To Marry Me". In the episode viewers were shocked at the hopeful bride’s behaviour but amid all the drama, one thing stood out for many - Moshe’s presenting abilities.

During the episode, Moshe managed to handle the situation that turned violent in a cool and collected manner, much to the delight of viewers. Nobuhle had high hopes of getting answers as to why her partner was not marrying her. She may have gotten the answers she was looking for, however, but her reaction to her partner’s response, had her trending on social media.