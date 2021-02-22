Moshidi Motshegwa makes her debut on 'Isono'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Multi-award winning actress, Moshidi Motshegwa, has found a new home on BET’s daily drama, “Isono”. The actress was axed from “The River” in 2019 in which she played Malefu. At the time, Moshidi claimed she was reprimanded by one of the producers for “being cruel” to a younger lead actress, who lodged a complaint against her. Now, the star joins “Isono” as Sarah, an enigmatic woman who comes to Vosloorus with an agenda. Sarah is hired by pastor Abiola to work at the church. With her move to Vosloorus, she goes on a revenge path that causes devestation.

Sarah befriends Mary’s right-hand man and son, Gabriel, and Mam Lili, House of Grace helper, to get more information and stir trouble in the Ndlovu household.

Motshegwa said that she was keen to bring this African female character to life.

“I am excited to offer an interpretation to an African female character who could easily be lost in the cracks of society.

“I hope the character opens up a conversation that is often difficult to have around the experiences of women, violence and the ramifications of trauma.”

Monde Twala of ViacomCBS Networks Africa said the channel was delighted to have such an influential actress on the show.

“We are thrilled to welcome the award-winning actress Moshidi - an actress who needs no introduction to viewers across the continent having starred in flagship African productions.”

Motshegwa joins a host of popular cast members, including Nthati Moshesh, Rami Chuene and Bohang Moeko.

Watch Motshegwa on “Isono” from Monday to Thursday on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) at 9.30pm.