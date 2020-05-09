Motlatsi Mafatshe replaces Aubrey Poo in 'Bone of My Bones' 2

Motlatsi Mafatshe has become a household name since playing Sechaba Moloi, his popular character in SABC3’s long-running soapie, "Isidingo".

With the soap closing its door, the SAFTA award-winning actor has found a new home at SABC2.

He replaces Aubrey Poo as Karabo in season two of the drama, "Bone of My Bones".

This season picks up from the aftermath of the death of Detective Maswanganyi, leaving several of the characters, who were going to make certain confessions to him, uncertain about their next move. Mafatshe shares the spotlight with Simphiwe Ngema, who plays Ruth, Solomon Sebothoma as Kgotso, Kgaugelo Mosomane as Neo and Kabelo Moalusi as Mokau.

Motlatsi Mafatshe replaces Aubrey Poo as Karabo in season two of SABC2’s drama, "Bone of My Bones". Picture: Supplied

On landing the part, he said: “On the last day of shooting 'Isidingo', I got a call from the producers of the show, and they asked me how my schedule was looking. By the grace of God, I was free - I had to be on set the following day to shoot. So I had less than 24 hours to prep for the series, which was a challenge and I had to step up and rise to the occasion.”

Mafatshe did have his work cut out for him as he was slipping into a character that’s been inhabited by another actor.

He admitted: “It's always tricky to play a role or character that has been established by another actor, so in the few hours I had I spoke to Aubrey, who is a very good friend of mine, for blessings and advice on what he had already set up and found a way to bring my interpretation of the character without losing what he had already portrayed in the previous season.”