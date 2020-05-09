Motlatsi Mafatshe replaces Aubrey Poo in 'Bone of My Bones' 2
Motlatsi Mafatshe has become a household name since playing Sechaba Moloi, his popular character in SABC3’s long-running soapie, "Isidingo".
With the soap closing its door, the SAFTA award-winning actor has found a new home at SABC2.
He replaces Aubrey Poo as Karabo in season two of the drama, "Bone of My Bones".
This season picks up from the aftermath of the death of Detective Maswanganyi, leaving several of the characters, who were going to make certain confessions to him, uncertain about their next move. Mafatshe shares the spotlight with Simphiwe Ngema, who plays Ruth, Solomon Sebothoma as Kgotso, Kgaugelo Mosomane as Neo and Kabelo Moalusi as Mokau.
On landing the part, he said: “On the last day of shooting 'Isidingo', I got a call from the producers of the show, and they asked me how my schedule was looking. By the grace of God, I was free - I had to be on set the following day to shoot. So I had less than 24 hours to prep for the series, which was a challenge and I had to step up and rise to the occasion.”
Mafatshe did have his work cut out for him as he was slipping into a character that’s been inhabited by another actor.
He admitted: “It's always tricky to play a role or character that has been established by another actor, so in the few hours I had I spoke to Aubrey, who is a very good friend of mine, for blessings and advice on what he had already set up and found a way to bring my interpretation of the character without losing what he had already portrayed in the previous season.”
Mafatshe added: “After watching the previous season the night before, I took confidence and strength from my cast mates to be able to blend in and build new chemistry. Without being too forward and standing out, I focused on blending in with the synergy and took it one day at a time.”
On what fans can anticipate from Karabo this season, he laughed: “Drama, drama and more drama, I think from Karabo's perspective we see the boys become men and standing up for themselves in the midst of the chaos they constantly find themselves in.”
Interestingly, he was busy working on finishing his music album when the lockdown put the kibosh on those plans.
He added: “But had to find alternative ways to make music without the band. Luckily, I have a home studio so I'm still able to record my voices for Umshado Wethu, which plays on 'Moja Love', a show I narrate and do voice-overs for. So on that part, I still work from home.”
In the meantime, his yearning to get back on set to direct and act will be realised sooner now that TV and film sector has been approved to reopen, under strict guidelines, though.
*'Bone of My Bones' airs on Thursday on SABC2 at 9.30pm.