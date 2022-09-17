Motsoaledi Setumo stars in new eVOD movie ‘The Payback’

Actress Motsoaledi Setumo is back on screens and it feels like she never left. Well-known for her role on Mzansi Magic's "The Queen", Setumo has bagged a role in "The Payback", a new movie on eVOD. The action-packed film is filled with local stars like Paul Maila, Eve Rasimeni, Thami Nqoco and Siyabonga Twala.

"The Payback" tells the story of a notorious gang leader who returns from prison. Hoping to set up his new life, he claims the money he left with his gang from a heist they performed. Unfortunately for him, he discovers that the money is not there, forcing his old friends to join him to pull off one more heist in order to repay him. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motsoaledi Setumo (@mo_setumo) Setumo took to her Instagram page and shared images of herself in character "Meet sister Mary," she captioned one post.

Her fans were delighted to see her back in action and shared their joy. Actress Zenande Mfenyana, who co-starred in “The Queen” with Setumo, wrote, “I can’t wait to see you in action my sissy”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motsoaledi Setumo (@mo_setumo) eVOD is eMedia’s online streaming service which launched in August 2021. Since its launch, 11 locally produced eVOD Original shows and movies have been released.

