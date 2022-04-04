Mpho crowned 'Big Brother Mzansi' season 3 winner

The “Big Brother Mzansi” journey has come to a spectacular end, with Michelle Mphowabadimo “Mpho” Vundla being voted as the winner of season 3. The runner-up was 28-year-old entrepreneur and fashion designer Gershwin “Gash1” Mthombeni from Pretoria.

Mphowabadimo also beat out Tulani “Tulz” Madala, Libo Njomba and Themba Mabaso to win the biggest-ever prize money in the history of “Big Brother Mzansi". Crowned at the end of a dramatic two-hour live show, a tearful Mpho fell to her knees before leaping for joy. “Thank you, Mzansi,” said the tearful 27-year-old sangoma from Daveyton after she was named the winner.

“I’m excited and anxious, but I’m happy to be here,” said Mphowabadimo, wearing a stunning red dress. Reflecting on her journey, she said: “It has changed me a lot. I have grown, I have healed, I’m a bigger person than I was walking into the house. I am grateful for this experience. I will never be the same.” This is the moment that everyone is talking about: Mphowabadimo winning #BBMzansi! She looks chuffed. About R2 million's worth of chuffed. — Big Brother Mzansi (@BBMzansi) April 3, 2022 The live show started off with Biggie giving the top 5 words of praise and encouragement to carry them on their post-“Big Brother Mzansi” journey.

“You are now in a new season. Not a ’Big Brother’ season, but your season,” Biggie said to the housemates as they barely held back tears. Three of the top 5 were evicted before the winner was announced, with Tulz being the first to leave the house. The 28-year-old radio host and voice-over artist from Tsolo left without ever being nominated for eviction throughout his stay. The 32-year-old Libo from King William’s Town was next on the chopping block. Next to be evicted was tattoo artist Themba. The 30-year-old from Alexandra said he played a great game.

The two-hour live extravaganza featured performances from some of Mzansi’s biggest hitmakers. DJ, radio host and businesswoman Lerato Kganyago joined Lawrence Maleka as co-host, crossing over from the official “Big Brother Mzansi” viewing party at Rockets in Bryanston. “’Big Brother Mzansi’ returned bigger and better after a seven-year hiatus, and we’ve had a spectacular and very successful season. We’re proud of the production and how it resonated with our viewers, who loved every minute and kept talking about it from beginning to end,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.