Mpho Popps takes the helm of season 5 of 'Most Ridiculous' and promises unmatched madness, hilarity

Over the past few years, comedian, actor and presenter Mpho “Popps” Modikoane has risen in the South African entertainment ranks, solidifying his presence with his talent speaking for itself. This February, Popps takes over from the “great” SuzelleDIY (real name Julia Anastasopoulos) as the host of the fifth season of ‘Most Ridiculous’.

Popps has hosted several top shows, such as ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ and the ‘Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau’ and now he is on yet another top show. “To step into the shoes of such a great it's an absolute honour and privilege but also to handle an international format it’s great,” Popps said. “It helps me in my career wherever I go in the world. I can be recognised as the guy who did ‘Most Ridiculous Africa’.”

Hinting at the new season Popps said it’s more madness than ever, especially with the guests they have lined up; from Robot Boii, Faith Nketsi, Sol Phenduka, Celeste Ntuli, Farieda Metsileng, Lasizwe, Simone Pretorius, Prev Reddy, and Khanyisa Jaceni. “The content we watch is ridiculous! We’ve pranked some guests and their reactions have been ridiculous.” ‘Most Ridiculous’ host Mpho Popps and guest Robot Boii. Picture: Supplied IOL Entertainment spoke to Popps while he was shooting ‘Most Ridiculous’ ahead of his well-deserved break after working throughout 2023, appearing on screens on various broadcasters with rare reflective moments.

“It’s been a busy year on paper but it’s been a hectic year.” To be able to take care of himself through his busy schedule the talented personality has prioritised looking after himself mentally, physically and spiritually. “The first mistake I made as a creative person starting in this industry, was I thought that being creative meant that I was on a holiday permanently, that I could sleep whenever I wanted to, party as much as I wanted to,” Popps said.

“I thought being creative gave me a licence to get away with so much and then I realised that for me to grow, for me to be better I have to look after myself and the lessons I've learned is that if I look after myself then I’m able to do so much more.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) The entertainer also got married in 2023 and with the right person in his corner he is even more focused on obtaining his goals. Putting himself first, and looking after his well-being as a human has proved to be fruitful for the entertainer not only in his career but also in his personal life and he is proud to say he is in a good mental space.

Popps wears many hats. He's an actor, podcaster, producer, father, husband, writer, driver, neighbour, MC, next door next neighbour one has to wonder what he wouldn't do. Reality show maybe? “No”, especially since he believes it isn’t real but maybe a sitcom about his family because there is more realism in that and he would be able to tell stories in a real way. 2023 was a fun year for Popps because he got to do what he wanted to do, in an industry where one is told what to do, Popps has enjoyed tapping into his creative freedom.

“In doing our podcast with myself, Robot Boii (Mzwakhe Mbuli Junior) and Tsitsi Chiumya, we’ve been able to explore sketching. Every week we do whatever we want, sometimes it hits, sometimes it misses but we do it. “Everything else that I do is so prestigious, it pays well etc, the podcast I get nothing out of it except the fact that I can do whatever I want to do and I’m able to explore my creativity again, I’m able to make outlandish content. There's a sense of freedom that you get from doing your own thing and honestly, out of everything that I've done and I've done some really dope stuff.”

Through his podcast, Popps was even able to meet Springbok captain Siya Kolisi who after seeing the skit they did on him was like let's do a collaborative post. “Those are beautiful moments and they come from creativity, that’s not a paid campaign or someone wrote the script, that’s me, our pure creativity and that’s the most fun.” In 2024, Popps' audience can expect him back on stage performing more live shows, with ‘Popcorn and Cheese’ even going on tour, which is what he loves the most.