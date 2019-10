MTV adds two female-centric shows to its lineup









Faith Nketsi. Picture: Instagram Last week MTV viewers watched the first of two female-centric shows lined up for the channel, with the next starting on October 28. "Girl Code ZA", a 10-part series helps viewers navigate a girl's world. The show features some of Mzansi's prominent women in the entertainment industry such as Kim Jayde, Ntandose Mosibi, Lihle Msimang, Ms Cosmo, Nina Hastie and Thabsie. They give how-to manuals and share inspiring and sometimes outrageous tips on how to navigate the world as a woman.

Tune in to #GirlCodeZA on 17 Oct. at 21h30 for the classified files of the official GIRL CODE. Exclusively on @DStv 130 🀐 pic.twitter.com/iCgVSkbS64 β€” MTVAfrica (@MTVAfrica) October 9, 2019

Episode two airs on Thursday, October 24.

Episode 2 of #GirlCodeZA will be on your screens TOMORROW NIGHT @ 9:30pm.



The ladies are revealing all the top secrets, so bring your notebooks with you. πŸ˜‰



Ch 130 on @DStv . The home of #GirlCodeZA. pic.twitter.com/0BMeGSiXTO β€” MTVAfrica (@MTVAfrica) October 23, 2019

The second show, "Have Faith" will see South African socialite, model and business woman, Faith Nketsi show off her high life.

Queen Twerk is making history as she is the first female in SA to have her own reality show on MTV Africa. It will also be broadcast in 43 different countries.

You can watch Nketsi live her flamboyant life alongside her partner in crime Kim Kholiwe, manager Andzelo Tivani together with their equally gorgeous friends Sethu Maqubela and Andisiwe Rala.

Nketsi has built quite an impressive career for herself from her beauty and body. The dancer turned model and fitness bunny has over a million followers watching as she travels both the continent and the world.

Watch the Have Faith trailer here: