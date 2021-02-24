MTV Base introduces The Culture Squad and new VJs

ViacomCBS Networks Africa is shaking things up with new faces this year and a new crew. The network will be introducing The Cultural Squad and viewers can look forward to new VJs. The Culture Squad is a team of visionaries, creatives and trendsetters who are pushing the culture forward across the network’s youth brands MTV, MTV Base and BET Africa. This platform will give African talent a bigger stage to showcase their distinct originality, highlighting how they are influencing cultural shifts, setting trends and leading the conversation through a VJ centred content portfolio. VJs across the network’s Pan African platforms will be at the forefront of the culture hosting iconic moments, meeting industry movers at home and abroad, entertaining viewers across several shows and getting involved in meaningful causes that are close to their hearts.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa said: “Base Day is a celebration and recognition of the power of youth culture across Africa.

“MTV base will continue to partner with trendsetters across all our brands.

“The Culture Squad reaffirms that commitment and we are thrilled to welcome our new MTV Base VJs Shamiso and Uncle Vinny to the family, as we elevate African talent to even greater heights and open up the industry."

Joining as MTV Base’s newest VJs are TV presenter Shamiso and all-round “Cool kid” Uncle Vinny.

“I was definitely very happy and as a fairly new presenter, it was a great opportunity.

“Anyone who works in the industry aspires to be at MTV Base at some point in their career, but coming here has been even better.

“The people are all so kind and so willing to teach, I definitely feel like I am getting better at my craft”, said Shamiso.

Uncle Vinny has made a name for himself as a cultural curator and recently featured as a panellist on MTV Base Hottest MCs New Wave List.

“It’s been really exciting joining the ViacomCBS Networks Africa family.

“This is honestly my first big presenting job so it’s kind of scary at the same time but everyone has been welcoming and have had patience with me.

“I am going to have to get used to the early call times though, but everyone has been amazing.

“One thing I am hoping to have is my own show and going international,” he said.

The Culture Squad will be made up of fan favourites.

This includes South Africa’s MTV Base VJ Search 2017 competition winner, Tshego Koke, as well as Farieda “Pharoahfi” Metsileng and Nomalanga ‘The Flame’ Shozi.