MTV Base launches explosive new dance show, ‘Dance Nation’

As Youth Month continues, MTV Base has picked up the pace with a new and explosive new dance show. “Dance Nation”, a show that is driven by youth for youth, showcases a refreshing take on South Africa’s dance and music culture, Gqom, Amapiano and the best of Africa’s House beats.

The show is hosted by popular DJ Miss Party, choreographer and dance specialist, Sne Mbatha, and the queen of international representation in Gqom, Amapiano and African House beats, Busiswa. “As an artist, I know how important it is to showcase fresh undiscovered talent to the world. This kind of TV viewing allows dancers, artists and creatives alike in the business of entertainment to draw ideas and inspiration for their body of work,” said Busiswa. She said she wanted to encourage youth to believe in themselves and use their talents to create a better world.

“Dance and arts are a medicine to the people. I am so excited to be apart of the show.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV base (@mtvbasesouth) The eight episode, 30 minute series will take viewers on an all-round celebration of the holistic expression of the current state of inter-cultural influences. It is also an interesting to observe how the various dance and music genres are interpreted by different social and cultural expressions in South Africa.

