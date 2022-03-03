MultiChoice drops eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra and eToonz

eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra and eToonz will no longer be part of the DStv platform come the end of March. MultiChoice signed a new supply agreement with e.tv to carry just eNCA and to broadcast the Afrikaans news bulletin on kykNet from April 1.

However, e.tv, which is licensed under a separate agreement, will continue to air on the DStv platform. Nyiko Shiburi, the CEO of MultiChoice SA, said the platform constantly reviewed their channel offerings on DStv in line with viewers’ needs. “Although these four eMedia channels will no longer be available on DStv, customers still have access to a wide range of entertainment which includes 200 channels of movies, dramas, sport, kids, news, reality and so much more,” said Shiburi.

The four dropped e.tv channels will continue to broadcast on the Openview platform, which requires a separate decoder. Meanwhile, DStv customers can look forward to the launch of Dreamworks, a new children’s channel (DStv channel 304), and a new movie channel later this year. DStv Family and Access customers can look forward to a high-octane blend of programmes including combat sports, blockbuster action movies on the new movie channel KIX (DStv channel 114) from March 31.