'Muvhango' halts production due to Covid-19

Due to the possibility of one of Word of Mouth Pictures employee being exposed to someone with Covid-19, SABC2’s "Muvhango" has had to halt production until further notice. The popular soapie made the announcement on Wednesday, after rumours started surfacing that an actor's partner tested positive for the coronavirus. Speaking plans going forward, "Muvhango" series producer, Herbert Hadebe said the measure was taken to reduce the risk of exposure to Covid-19 on and offset. "We are prioritizing safety of all staff members. We will be constantly monitoring the evolving situation and adapting our efforts and responses. We will continue working together with the SABC as we comply to Covid-19 measures regulations" , said Hadebe. Following concerns about the safety, the rest of the cast and crew have been asked to self-isolate until further notice.

With the assistance of the SABC, disinfection onset resumes as part of the regular measures practice by the production. It is unclear when shooting will resume.

This comes after "The River" also halted production following one of its crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement released by Tshedza Pictures, the production company announced they had stopped shooting following the news tone of the crew members tested positive.

They offered empathy and support for their colleague, and the cast and crew had been asked to self-isolate while health protocols were being implemented.

Speaking about the matter, "The River" executive producer Phathu Makwarela said: "Ever since we resumed production on 1 May 2020, all the necessary lockdown health guidelines were implemented on set.

"After we received the news of the colleague testing positive, we immediately asked the cast and crew that came into contact with the member to go into self-isolation.

"They will soon avail themselves to health authorities for testing, in line with government directives."