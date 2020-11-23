Mzansi Gay Choir joins the 'Idols SA' top 4 for showstopping performances

Last week, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung was left speechless when Ntokozo was evicted from “Idols SA”, and this week, Ndoni's bowing out of the competition was equally shocking. With her gone, it left four hopefuls still in the running. Brandon, ZanoThando, Zama and Mr Music battled it out on stage alongside the glamorous Mzansi Gay Choir for their second performances. With their first performance, the singers were tasked with selecting one of Kalawa Jazmee's biggest tracks and making it their own – paying homage to what might be their new musical home, if they win. First to be called up, ZanoThando took to stage with DJ Vetkuk vs Mahoota featuring Dr Malinga's “Via Orlando”, that earned him rave comments all around.

ZanoThando failed to impress the judges last week, and seemingly took Somizi's advice of picking songs that suit his voice.

And that is exactly what impressed Somizi, who said that if he would stick to local music, he definitely has a chance to win the competition. "You have us a full package," he said.

Unathi Nkayi thought vocally, “Via Orlando” was the best thus far, reminding him also of the history of the song on the show. It was sung by Musa Sekwene who went to win the competition.

Randall Abrahams commended his song choice.

His second song choice was Caiphus Semenya’s “Angelina”, backed by the Mzansi Gay Choir.

Unathi said she didn't think he would be able to top his first performance, but he did, while Somizi commented that he was on fire.

ZanoThando's performance brought the question "what week is it?" from Randall, who claimed that his performance was an “amazing showstopper”.

Mr Music was second on stage and gave a soulful rendition of Mafikizolo’s “Emlanjeni” that earned him a standing ovation from Somizi and the coveted “Whoooo Shem!”.

Unathi said she believed he had secured his spot in the finale.

He returned with “Stimela Sase Zola” by Mbongeni Ngema, with Somizi jumping out of this seat for another standing ovation, prompting a duet with the singer.

Randall commented that his performance was on another level, while Unathi uttered her praise in isiXhosa, basically saying he “whipped the floor clean”.

The only rose among the thorns, Zama performed Boom Shaka’s “Thobela”, that failed to be a hit with the judges.

All three judges agreed that her vocals were on point but each missed the “performance factor”.

Unathi added that the viewers needed much more from her if she was to make it further in the competition.

Her second performance, backed by the Mzansi Gay Choir, was of Beyoncé’s “Sweet Dreams”, with both Randall and Unathi commending her for her performance and for making her come back, and Somizi agreeing with them.

Closing the show, Brandon gave an all-round impressive display with both performances.

His first performance was of DJ Zinhle's “Indlovu”, that features Loyiso, and he came back with an international Drake hit, “Toosie Slide”.

Randall commended his consistency throughout the competition, while Unathi applauded his ingenious choice of songs.

The first speaking to the majority of the voters in Mzansi – women – while his second was the most used song on TikTok throughout lockdown.

By the end of his second performance, all Somizi could say was “Amazing”.

The four remaining contestants will be taken on a VIP Cape Town trip, in place of the usual overseas trips that had to be cancelled due to travel restrictions.