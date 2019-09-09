



The contestants from Group One put the State Theatre in singing mode with their performance of "Giant" by Calvin and Rag & Bone Man. Later on in the show, Group Two got the audience on their feet with Ciara’s "Level Up".





This season also marks the first time where there are only two men in the top 10.





"This is the first time we have had so few guys in the top 10 and its interesting it always seems to us as the broadcaster that people tend to vote for guys if you look at the winners. I think this year people voted based on talent and there are 10 talented singers among us," said Gavin Wratten, executive producer of Idols.





"Idols SA" Season 13 winner, Paxton and Tresor graced the stage with their latest single "Kiss The Haze". Their performance was followed by the world renowned R&B superstar Syleena Johnson, who performed her latest single, "Woman".





The top 10 are twins Virginia & Viggy Qwabe, Nolo Seodisha, Mmangaliso Gumbi, Nqobile Gumede, Sneziey Msomi, Micayla Oelofse, Luyolo Yiba, Dinky Kunene and Innocentia Sibi.



