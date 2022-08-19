Mzansi Magic cancels ‘DiepCity’ after two seasons

Mzansi Magic bids farewell to award-winning telenovela “DiepCity” after a 240-episode run. “DiepCity” is set in the Johannesburg township of Diepsloot and it has been described by audiences and critics as heartbreaking, irreverent and riveting.

Produced by Mandla N's Black Brain Pictures, “DiepCity” will air its final episode on March 3 next year. The cast has introduced viewers to new faces as Nompumelelo Vilakazi and Kgaogelo Monama. The cast also includes well-known actors Mduduzi Mabaso, Dawn Thandeka King, Nozuko Ncayiyane and Hamilton Dhlamini to name a few. “DiepCity” was a massive winner at the 2021 Royalty Soapie Awards, taking home seven gongs including Outstanding Daily Drama, just months after its premiere.

It has been nominated for 10 South African Film and Television Awards this year, with the ceremony taking place next month. The series has consistently earned praise for its stunning cinematography and incredible soundtrack. "Since its debut in April 2021, ‘DiepCity’ has added colour, life and heart to our channel, and it has continued to give us dynamic and enthralling storylines.

“We would like to thank the production, cast and crew for their commitment to the series, dedication to their craft and consistent hard work,” said Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net. While the drama series may be coming to an end, the channel will maintain a working relationship with Black Brain Pictures, the production house behind “DiepCity”. Other past collaborations with the company include critically-acclaimed dramas “Vula Vala” and “Lockdown”.