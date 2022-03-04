Mzansi Magic pulls the plug on 'The Queen' after almost 7 years

Popular telenovela “The Queen” has been cancelled and will not be renewed by Mzansi Magic after almost seven years.

Story continues below Advertisment

M-Net Local Entertainment Channels has announced that Mzansi Magic’s “The Queen”' will broadcast its final season in 2023. The channel said the strategies for Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) have been revised to keep abreast with changing audience preferences and the evolving competitor landscape. “The Queen” will premiere its finale 7th season in July 2022 and conclude on January 13, 2023.

1Magic’s Lingashoni is also coming to an end in 2023. “As the M-Net Local Entertainment channels, we would like to applaud the producers, cast and crew of The Queen and Lingashoni for their dedication to delivering riveting story lines and award-winning content in highly contested prime time slots. “We look forward to the thrills of the next 12 months as both productions draw towards their respective finales,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The Queen has been one of our most special projects to date. It has empowered and changed the lives of many, and we are eternally grateful for the opportunity from Mzansi Magic. We look forward to new ventures and creating more riveting shows for our beloved viewers to enjoy,” said a spokesperson from Ferguson Films. The bombshell was first dropped by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela after he had a Twitter exchange with an actress on the popular show.

Story continues below Advertisment

“After almost 7 years on air, the Mzansi Magic telenovela will not be renewed for another season,” he reported. In what can be described as a tit-for-tat move, Phil shared the news that “The Queen” was being cancelled after Brenda Ngxoli’s attempt to “discredit” him. TV: #TheQueenMzansi CANCELLED



After almost 7 years on air, the Mzansi Magic telenovela will not be renewed for another season.



Barring any changes to accommodate wrapping the storylines, the show will likely end this year. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/jSQ6V4jycU — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) February 28, 2022 Prior to dropping his bombshell, he explained that he was not going to share the news as of yet, as the cast was still to be informed of the news.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I wasn’t gonna do the next post today because the cast has not been inform and I wanted to respect the production enough to give them time. “But Brenda is trying to discredit me so lemme drop another bomb!” he said. I wasn’t gonna do the next post today because the cast has not been inform and I wanted to respect the production enough to give them time.



But Brenda is trying to discredit me so lemme drop another bomb! — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) February 28, 2022 Phil’s “power move” certainly did not sit well with many of his followers, with some slamming him for revealing the news in such a way.

Some also argued that Ngxoli was not trying to discredit him, but simply disputing what he had reported about her. The seasoned actress responded to the entertainment commentator’s report that she had dumped the show, which she has been a part of for almost three years. Ngxoli slammed Phil's report calling it "wack" and disputed leaving the show over a salary dispute as reported by Phil.

"Umgosi wakho uWack! I never had no dispute re Salary," she said. In her tweet, she went on to remind people that she has stated numerous times that Ferguson Films pays and treats her well. "I've repeatedly lamented how well @Connie_Ferguson and Ferguson Films pay and treat me !!!!" she said. Umgosi wakho uWack! I never had no dispute re Salary. I've repeatedly lamented how well @Connie_Ferguson and Ferguson Films pay and treat me !!!! https://t.co/EkXKoxd7ZS — Brenda Ngxoli 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Ngxoli) February 28, 2022 Ngxoli has previously shared on Instagram about the star treatment she received on the set of the award-winning telenovela.

Ngxoli bragged in the post about having her own dressing room, a first for her in her entire lengthy career. "With more than 15 years in the industry, I can finally say I have my own dressing room. This is a first for me,” she said. Ngxoli's exchange with Phil did not stop there as Phil stood by his report that Ngxoli had left the telenovela.

Are you Telling me ? Or asking me ? Is this an Apparent Statement.... is it Alledged ? Uthini Kanye Kanye Phil? — Brenda Ngxoli 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Ngxoli) February 28, 2022 The award-winning actress, however, was not here for it and claimed to have no idea of having left “The Queen” a month ago. She was very adamant in her position that she had not left “The Queen”, and urged Phil to check his sources. "So now you are telling me What I did a month ago Mpela and yet mna I know nothing ngalento uyithethayo #HandsOffFergusonFilms ..... yiza nazo! What else did I do that I have no idea of. Check your Sources," she said. So now you are telling me What I did a month ago Mpela and yet mna I know nothing ngalento uyithethayo #HandsOffFergusonFilms ..... yiza nazo! What else did I do that I have no idea of. Check your Sources. I love ❤ @Connie_Ferguson @FegusonFilms for the opportunity and love — Brenda Ngxoli 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Ngxoli) February 28, 2022 Phil is sticking to his story and has reminded his followers that "celebrities lie". Only time will tell if viewers will be bidding farewell to Ngxoli who plays the beloved Noma.

Celebrities lie.



A lot. — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) February 28, 2022 Phil also reported that actor Vuyolwethu Ngcukana has been fired from 'The Queen“, which is something the actor has described an attack on his professional reputation. The entertainment blogger reported that the actor, who portrays Schumacher, was let go by the production for allegedly breaking "contractual obligation to the show". Ngcukana has defended himself as a professional. " I hold myself to a very high standard with work and I have never compromised that," he said.