Mzansi Magic's 'The Throne' discontinued









The cast of "The Throne". Picture: Supplied Popular telenovela "The Throne" will no longer air on Mzansi Magic. This comes after the DStv channel has decided to discontinue it. The drama series was created and is produced by television and film production company, Ferguson Films. The show is set in a fictitious BaTswana kingdom which revolves around a royal family in turmoil after the discovery of mineral deposits on their land. Ferguson Films, which is owned by power couple Shona and Connie Ferguson, has given South African TV shows like "Isikizi" and "The Imposter".

According to the channel "The Throne's" last episode will air on October 24.

Mzansi Magic's, Philly Kubheka, Head of PR and Publicity stated that the decision to pull the plug on "The Throne" was not influenced by any major problems besides the simple fact that it was internally known that the show would come to an end - as is the case with most telenovelas.

"We always knew that 'The Throne' would come to an end as it is happening currently. However we are excited to delight our Mzansi Magic viewers with another sizzling drama series, 'The River'."

Season one of "The River", which is 1Magic's flagship local drama, will replace "The Throne".

Other changes at Mzansi Magic include the cancelling of "Isithembiso". Kubeka said that the drama series will come to an end next year in April. The channel has not confirmed what will replace it as yet.

"Isithembiso's" cut comes after low viewership numbers.