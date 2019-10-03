Popular telenovela "The Throne" will no longer air on Mzansi Magic.
This comes after the DStv channel has decided to discontinue it.
The drama series was created and is produced by television and film production company, Ferguson Films.
The show is set in a fictitious BaTswana kingdom which revolves around a royal family in turmoil after the discovery of mineral deposits on their land.
Ferguson Films, which is owned by power couple Shona and Connie Ferguson, has given South African TV shows like "Isikizi" and "The Imposter".