Mzansi mourns death of ‘Yizo Yizo’ co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi: ‘Your legacy is huge and deep and beautiful’

Filmmaker and producer Teboho Moseling Mahlatsi has died. News of his passing was confirmed by comedian David Kau on Monday afternoon.

“It is with the saddest regret that we announce the untimely passing of Filmmaker & Producer - Teboho Moseling Mahlatsi, on the 3rd of July 2023,” shared Kau on behalf of the Mahlatsi family. “In lieu of personal condolences, the family kindly requests prayers & that they be given privacy to mourn and come to terms with the tragic loss.”

In lieu of personal condolences, the family kindly requests prayers & that they be given privacy to… pic.twitter.com/vMQWbemGGk — DavidKau (@davidkau1) July 3, 2023 Mahlatsi is best known for producing and directing the 90s television series “Yizo Yizo” which recently started streaming on Netflix. Mahlatsi, Peter Esterhuysen, Harriet Perlman, Mtutuzeli Matshoba and Angus Gibson are behind “Yizo Yizo” which launched the careers of several Mzansi actors.

He was also co-director at Bomb Productions which is behind “Shaka iLembe,” “Isibaya”, “Ayeye.” The production company penned an emotional tribute to the storyteller, touching on their 27-year journey together. “A lunch with 3 people that shared a vision for telling REAL South African stories that turned into a 27-year journey of creating magic together, creating work for thousands of people, opening doors, building careers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O Grand Jo (@bomb_productions) The tribute went on to share fond memories of how Mahlatsi would gently give notes to actors or the crew following a rehearsal and how he would fight for junior members to be seen.

Not only did they pay tribute to his profession, but also his love for his children and family. “There are so many memories we share of you with hundreds of actors, crew, post-prod, clients and colleagues. “Your legacy is huge and deep and beautiful. You sent a message to young black South Africans ‘Your dreams of being a world-class director are valid. No matter where you come from’. Your memory will live on consciously and unconsciously in SA film for decades to come.”