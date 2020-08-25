Mzansi mourns 'Emzini Wezinsiwa' creator Pixley Shabangu’s death

Pixley Muziwakhe Shabangu, the creator of the 90’s the hit comedy series “Emzini Wezinsiwa”, passed away over the weekend. The news of his passing was confirmed by son, Nkululeko Shabangu. The 69-year-old died at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital after a long battle with diabetes. “Muvhango” writer and director, Duma Ndlovu, also shared the news of Shabangu’s passing. Taking to Twitter on Monday, he wrote:”The creator of the hit SABC - 1 Comedy series, Emzini Wezinsizwa, Mr. Pixley Shabangu, passed on this Saturday evening at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital after suffering from diabetes. He was 69 years old. May His Soul Rest in Peace.”

The creator of the hit SABC - 1 Comedy series, Emzini Wezinsizwa, Mr. Pixley Shabangu passed on this Saturday evening at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital after suffering from diabetes. He was 69 years old. May His Soul Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/1IoLahMmaj — Duma Ndlovu (@duma_ndlovu) August 24, 2020

The highly popular series is a hostel-based sitcom centred on the antics of five men, who are from the rural areas around South Africa.

They all moved to Johannesburg with a common goal of seeking gainful employment in the City of Gold.

The men of Room 8 brought their shared experiences to the show, keeping Mzansi in stitches with their humour.

The comedy series was broadcast on SABC1 between 1994 and 2004. It starred Roland Mqwebu, Jabulani Nkosi, Jerry Phele, Shadrack Ngema and Vusi Thanda.

Between 2015 and 2017, the cast of the popular show died at an alarming rate, leaving fans reeling in shock.

Bafana Mlangeni, best known as Sibeko, a drunken snitch, passed away in July 2015, while Roland Mqwebu who played the role of Mkhize passed away in August 2015.

In December of 2015, Shadrack Ngema, who was popularly known as Magubane the traditional healer also passed away after a short illness.

Other members of the show who passed on include Nyembezi Kunene and Washington Sixolo.

Their legacy live on as the popular show is currently airing on SABC1, weekdays at 10am.