Mzansi was left shook after the latest episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" which aired on Thursday on M-Net channel 101.
In the episode, the special ops ex-militia are South African but their names and ID numbers on their passport seem to have been picked at random.
The story, which was a two-part episode named "Smokescreen" follows what is believed to be a terrorist cell in the midst of planning one of the biggest attacks on the City of Angels.
The first part shows how the terrorist cell managed to bomb a local cinema, which results in seven deaths and a dozen injuries. By the end of the second episode, it is revealed that the bombings were actually a smokescreen, for the escape of an international criminal in NCIS custody.
All the drama considered it was the names of all the bad guys that had Mzansi confused.
Most, if not all of the former military thugs were from South Africa and had names such as Sanele Chetty and Dingane Naidoo.
And it was the combination of names and the faces associated with them that got a lot of South Africans chuckling.
There was also the slight problem of the geography of SA, with one of the aforementioned bad guys being said to have been from Pretoria in Limpopo.
There were many other discrepancies concerning these characters. But for some people, the value of it all was that they were inclusive:
