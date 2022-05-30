Mzansi’s A-listers feature in new season of ‘Takalani Sesame’

“Takalani Sesame” stars Elmo, Zuzu, Moshe, Kami and Zikwe are back with an exciting new season on Monday, June 6. The new season of the educational show features Mzansi’s A-listers Sho Madjozi, Holly & Mimi Rey, Farieda Metsileng, David Kau and The Goliaths, Jason, Donovan and Nicholas Goliath.

“Takalani Sesame” is designed to support children’s development through playful learning. The 13th season of the popular kids’ show will focus on teaching children and parents about “Big Feelings” like feeling scared, angry, frustrated, or sad. “Takalani Sesame” stars will help inspire children to think and talk about all the big emotions they may experience, whether it’s feeling nervous or being too excited to calm down, or whether it’s feeling anxious in the face of a new situation or struggling to master a new skill.

The lessons will help children identify and name big feelings and provide strategies to manage these emotions — skills that are critical in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic. Jason, Donovan and Nicholas Goliath and Moshe. Picture: Supplied “We’re dealing with a very serious subject but that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun while we learn about it,” said Innocent Nkata, managing director of Sesame Workshop South Africa. “In fact, kids learn best when they’re playing and having fun. That’s why Elmo, Zuzu, Moshe, Zikwe, Kami and animated friends like Basma, Jad and Grover come up with games and songs that let children explore different emotions and how to deal with them.

“We are excited to be working with wonderful South African celebrities to bring the theme of Big Feelings to life for children across South Africa.” Holly, Mimi and Zuzu. Picture: Supplied Echoing Nkata’s sentiments, Danie Swart, SABC Head of Education shared: “SABC2 and SABC Education have been long-standing champions of edutainment as part of our drive to entertain and inform our viewers. “We are very excited for the new season of ‘Takalani Sesame’ and are so happy to see a diverse contingent of South African celebrities joining a well-loved, proudly local show.

