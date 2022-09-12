Mzanzi, meet your season 18 top 10 finalists for ‘Idols SA’

Mzanzi has chosen its favourite “Idols SA” season 18 contenders and the heat is on. The top 10 were selected on Sunday night after a gruelling two weeks of live performances seeing the top 12 whittled down to 10.

Story continues below Advertisement

With 7.5 million viewers’ votes deciding on the selection, this week saw Hope and Nandi booted out of the competition, leaving the top 10 spots to CeeJay, Kabelo, Lerato, Mpilwenhle, Noxolo, Nozi, Tesmin-Robyn, Thapelo, Ty Loner and Zee. Tshwane’s Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria was filled to capacity as a live audience cheered for their favourite idol. Mpilwenhle opened the show with Amanda Black’s “Kahle” and was honoured when judge Somizi Mhlongo said she deserved the spot in the top 10.

Mhlongo said: “You are living your name: impilo yinhle (life is beautiful). You deserve to be where you are.” Judge JR Bogopa agreed: “Clearly, South Africa did not make a mistake. You were born for that stage.” Thapelo won over hearts with Celine Dion’s classic song “All By Myself”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Judge Thembi Seete said: “I know why Mzansi is falling in love with you – it’s because you are yourself. The approach you took to the song was perfect for you.” There wasn’t much excitement from the judges when Tesmin-Robyn sang Moneoa’s “More Than You”. Mhlongo called the performance “safe”. A bit harsher with his feedback was Bogopa: “You were a bit timid, there was nothing that was ‘wow’ for me.” Zee performed “Jik’izinto” by Zonke, receiving tough feedback, with Mhlongo saying she took the youthfulness out of the song. Seete motivated Zee by saying they were hard on her because they know what she is capable of.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bogopa gave Zee advice: “The right songs need to land in your lap. This voice is designed to be unique. Find that lane.” Kabelo performed Anthony Hamilton’s “Her Heart”, with a mixed response from the judges. Taking no prisoners, Seete said: “You need to work on those nerves because they are stopping a good thing from happening. This week was not great.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Bogopa added: “This is not a high school talent show. You need to give us a little bit more.” But Mhlongo loved the performance: “You did what needed to be done for that song.” Lerato sang Tank’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me”.

Bogopa advised her to listen to her own voice in order to gain control of it. “There wasn’t a lot of control in your voice.” Mhlongo agreed: “You were scared to go to that place, vocally. You need to anticipate the high notes and the low notes.”

It seems Ty Loner had a master plan in place when he performed “Idols SA” season 6 runner-up Lloyd Cele’s song “Thando”, which had the audience and judges swooning. Mhlongo said: “If I said your performance was not nice, I would be doing witchcraft. You chose a song that was perfect for your voice and your style.” Seete praised Ty for his versatility, while Bogopa wasn’t moved by the performance. Noxolo performed Jazmine Sullivan’s “Masterpiece (Mona Lisa)”, a performance which earned her a standing ovation from Bogopa and Mhlongo.

“You are what we call the underdog. Most of us didn’t see this diva coming. Uyasingena!” said Seete. Mhlongo hailed this the “performance of the night”. Bogopa said: “Your vocal range is quite unmatched. You showed us depth.” Nozi sang Jennifer Hudson’s “Giving Myself”, which brought Seete to tears and had the crowd cheering even while she was singing.

“Stay vulnerable because it translates to your work,” she said. Mhlongo got on stage to give Nozi a “whoo-shem!” as he stood next to her in his elegant blonde wig and figure-hugging outfit. An ecstatic Bogopa said: “We might as well shut down the show because ‘Idols’ is done.”

CeeJay ended off the show with John Legend’s “Tonight”. Mhlongo called the performance “safe” and added: “From next week, it’s survival of the fittest. Walala wasala.” Seete also gave him a lukewarm response and called it a “decent performance, but not great”, while Bogopa said CeeJay had reached his ceiling.