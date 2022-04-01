NaakMusiq set to host 'Tropika Island Of Treasure All Stars'

Actor and musician Anga ‘NaakMusiq’ Makubalo has been announced as the host of the upcoming tenth season of “Tropika Island Of Treasure All Stars”. The long-running competition is back and audiences are excited with the announcement of the show's new host. Prior to the announcement, Tropika had fans playing a guessing game after asking them to predict who would be the show’s new host.

The clue was simple, - the host is a previous winner and a multi talented entertainer. The guesses came flooding in, with some even guessing that former host Katlego Maboe would be returning to the reins. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tropika (@mytropika) NaakMusiq and his partner Bongs were winners of the “Tropika Island of Treasure” season 7. While Maboe was a good guess, he didn't make the cut. It seems his fans are very eager for his TV return; undoubtedly he will be back on the screen but this is not that moment yet.

When it comes to presenting Maboe is adored, even collecting accolades such as the Golden Horns for “Most Popular TV Presenter”, so it's no surprise viewers are ready for him to come back to screen. The former “Expresso” presenter's personal woes unfortunately took centre stage and he lost out on a few gigs, and is working on his comeback. Fans of the show are, however, excited to see NaakMusiq take on the hosting reins and can’t wait to experience his fresh take on the popular show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tropika (@mytropika) “Tropika Island of Treasure” sees Mzansi celebrities teaming up with contestants in paradise to win a cash prize. The celebrity contestants for the All Star season are Khanya Mkangisa, Karlien van Jaarsveld, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, Nay Maps, Roxy Louw, Maurice Paige, Kelly Khumalo, Brendan Peyper and Shashi Naidoo. Online auditions open on April 4 for the public.

