Nadia Nakai bags new TV ‘Gen Z’ gig on Channel O

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South African hip hop star and record producer Nadia Nakai has bagged a new TV gig. The “Bragger” hitmaker has recently announced that she will co-host a brand new lifestyle, music and entertainment show “Gen Z South Africa”, alongside Thato Dithebe, aka PresidentThato. Dithebe is known for presenting the SABC1 interactive teen show “YoTV”. The show is set to premiere on Channel O, today (Thursday, March 4) at 6pm. Taking to social media this week, the “Imma Boss” rapper shared the exciting news with her more than 2 million followers. She revealed: “ANNOUNCEMENT‼️‼️‼️

“I am the new presenter of a new a fire show called @genzsouthafrica alongside the amazing Prezo @presidentthato airing on @channelotv The first episode airs this Thursday at 6pm‼️‼️ Set your reminders now!!! Cos we coming in hot!!!!! #genz”

‼️‼️‼️ANNOUNCEMENT‼️‼️‼️ I am the new presenter of a new FIRE show called @GenZSouthAfrica along side the amazing Prezo @presidentthato airing on @channelotv The first episode airs this Thursday at 6pm‼️‼️ Set your reminders now!!! Cos we coming in hot!!!!! #genz pic.twitter.com/uaGiuFs2tl — Practice ft Vic Mensa (@Nadia_nakai) March 1, 2021

Fans and friends of the star including Cassper Nyovest, Lorna Maseko, DJ Shimza flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages.

Nadia Nakai made Channel O her new home when she hosted her own music talk show, “The Naked Room”.

The show which made its debut in November was produced by the rapper’s own production company, Bragga Productions, in association with Haus Wines.

Some of her guests included fellow hip hop stars Stogie T, Priddy Ugly and Khuli Chana.

In January, the award-winning rapper gave her fans a glimpse of the upcoming music video for her hit song “Practice” featuring American rapper Vic Mensa.

The visuals were shot on location in Ghana.

Taking to social media, the “Naaa Meaan” hitmaker released the behind-the-scenes visuals of her music video shoot, simply captioning it: “When you in his country, you know exactly what had to happen! All it takes is a little Practice, Wait on it ... it’s gonna be Fyre ..."

In another post, the star expressed her excitement and satisfaction after the shoot, insisting that “this has to be the best video” she has shot thus far.

"Still in awwww and how amazing everyone was on set yesterday! We all worked really hard! And I know this has to be the best video I’ve shot by far!!! Thank you everyone involved! I’m soooooo inspired," said the rapper.