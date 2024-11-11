Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Deli Malinga and Vuyo Dabula among winners at National Film & TV Awards South Africa

At the weekend, the second edition of the National Film and TV Awards South Africa took place at the iconic State Theatre in Pretoria. “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” star Nicole Watson hosted the ceremony along with personalities Jordan Kensington AND Lesedi Phala.

The night was filled with well-deserved wins as the best in South African and African talent took to the stage to accept their accolades. Actress Zikhona Sodlaka took home her second gong for the year, last month she won a Golden Horn for Best Actress in a Telenovela at the 18th annual SAFTAs. “Gqeberha: The Empire” earned Sodlaka another award by winning the Best Actress in a TV Series 2024 (sponsored by Kryolan).

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi took home the award for Best Actress 2024 (sponsored by VK Jewellery) for her roles in “Savage Beauty” and “Empini”. Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote: “A moment ordained by God. I am overwhelmed with love, and filled with gratitude. We did it my loves - we brought it home!” Actress Deli Malinga adds to her impressive trophy cabinet with Outstanding Performance 2024 (sponsored by Douwe Egberts) for her role in “Umkhokha – The Curse”.

Malinga penned a thank you speech on Instagram, thanking her supporters for watching and talking and promoting their show from the beginning. “God is amazing. He is good all the time. You get on stage and lose every word, but thanks for the love and support once more.” Actor Vuyo Dabula won Best Supporting Actor 2024 (sponsored by Dechavel Watches) for his role in “The Butcher's Soul”. This was Dabula first screen role following a one-year break due to gun violence. “Thank you to everyone who voted, we did it,” he wrote on Instagram. Full winners list:

Best Actress 2024 (sponsored by VK Jewellery): Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (“Savage Beauty” / “Empini”) Best Actor 2024 (sponsored by Krispy Kreme): Bonko Khoza (“Red Ink”) Best Actress in a TV Series 2024 (sponsored by Kryolan): Zikhona Sodlaka (“Gqeberha – The Empire”)

Best Newcomer 2024 (sponsored by VooVix TV): Katlego Lebogang (“Yoh! Christmas” and “Spinners”) Best Actor in a TV Series 2024 (sponsored by Telephonos.com): S’dumo Mtshali (“My Brother's Keeper”) Best Supporting Actress 2024 (sponsored by VooVix TV): Lorcia Cooper (“Red Ink”)

Best Supporting Actor 2024 (sponsored by Dechavel Watches): Vuyo Dabula (“The Butcher's Soul”) Best TV Drama Series 2024 (sponsored by Douwe Egberts): “Skeem Saam” Best Male TV Personality 2024 (sponsored by Mokingo): Graeme Richards (“Expresso Morning Show”)

Best Female TV Personality 2024 (sponsored by Falco Milano – Eyewear & Sunglasses): Lethabo "Lejoy" (“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”) Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series 2024 (sponsored by Dechavel Watches): Sannah Mchunu (“Gomora”) Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2024 (sponsored by Telephonos.com): Clement Maosa (“Skeem Saam”)

Best TV Presenter 2024 (sponsored by Ticket Republic): Devi Sankaree Govender (“The Devi Show”) Best Comedian 2024 (sponsored by Ticket Republic): Tumi Morake Best Competition TV Show 2024 (sponsored by Ticket Republic): “Big Brother Mzansi”

Best Entertainment Show 2024 (sponsored by Ticket Republic): “The Masked Singer” Best Documentary 2024 (sponsored by BusinessToday.co.za): “Chasing The Sun 2” Outstanding Performance 2024 (sponsored by Douwe Egberts): Deli Malinga (“Umkhokha – The Curse”)

Best Feature Film 2024 (sponsored by Dechavel Musk Perfume): “Heart of the Hunter” Best Director 2024 (sponsored by Dechavel): Mandla Dube (“Heart of the Hunter”) Best Producer 2024 (sponsored by Mokingo): Simoné Pretorius & Dries Scholtz (“Som van twee”)

Best Production Company 2024 (sponsored by Nu Metro): Quizzical Pictures Best Television or Streaming Network 2024 (sponsored by Dechavel): Showmax Best Non-Scripted TV Series 2024 (sponsored by Dechavel): “The Mommy Club”

Best Scripted TV Series 2024 (sponsored by Telephonos): “Savage Beauty” Best Podcast 2024 (sponsored by Yenza Sneakers): Podcast and Chill by MacG Best Afrikaans TV Series (sponsored by Telephonos.com): “Diepe Waters”

Best Current News/Entertainment Programme 2024 (sponsored by Telephonos): “Expresso Show” (Graeme, Carissa, Ryle, Zanele, Ewan, Carl) Best Reality TV Show 2024 (sponsored by VooVix TV): The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Best International African Film 2024 (sponsored by Telephonos): “A Soweto Love Story”