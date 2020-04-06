National Geographic lines up 3 shows for Earth Day

While most of the world is stuck indoors, National Geographic is bringing the natural world inside to inspire hope and awe for the planet. Each year, more than a billion people worldwide celebrate Earth Day. This year, to commemorate the day National geographic their channel to the cause. To inspire hope and empower viewers worldwide on the 50th anniversary, the channel will include three emotionally evocative specials from their best natural history catalog which include "Jane Goodall: The Hope"; "Okavango: River of Dreams" and "Photo Ark: Rarest Creatures". Dr Jane Goodall unfolds her life's work in "Jane Goodall: The Hope" The show premieres on April 22 at 6pm on National Geographic and National Geographic Wild.

The two-hour documentary special takes viewers through chapters of Dr. Goodall’s journey, highlighting how she inspires future generations.

Following this, peer behind the camera to see what it takes to capture Wildlife in their natural habitat with National Geographic Explorers-in-Residence Beverly and Dereck Joubert in "Okavango: River of Dreams" at 8pm on National Geographic and 8.50pm on National Geographic Wild.

Photographer Joel Sartore will take viewers on his quest to photograph some of the animals in the world in "Photo Ark: Rarest Creatures" at 5pm on National Geographic and 8pm on National Geographic Wild.

Other programming, including recent feature documentaries such as "Mystery Gorilla", "Vertical Limit", "Dark Heart of the Earth", and "Fire & Ice", as well as fan favourites "Hostile Planet", "Wild", "One Strange Rock" and an array of Destination Wild natural history specials.

Throughout the day, additional featurettes will showcase the National Geographic Explorers and photographers working around the world to protect and honour our planet.

“The need to protect our planet has never been more urgent, and we’re using Earth Day 50th as an opportunity to inspire viewers through the wonders of our planet and its incredible species for viewers around the world.

"With the Earth Day takeover across all of our networks and platforms, we are able to reach the largest audience possible to celebrate this momentous day and ensure that viewers fall in love with our planet and act to protect it.” said Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Global Television Networks.