Neil Sandilands takes on Namibia in kykNET’s 'Die Groot Niks'

In a new series on kykNET, actor and musician, Neil Sandilands makes his way through the Namib desert. "Die Groot Niks“, which translates to ”The Big Nothing“, takes a closer look at the Namib’s amazing natural beauty as well as tales of the constant struggle between man and nature with the focus on the heart of the Namib, a stretch between Lüderitz and Walvis Bay.

Known for his roles in many local and international shows, including “Sweet Tooth”, “News of the World”, and “The Flash”, Sandilands said the show couldn’t have come at a better time for him. “This jewel of a programme happened at the right time of my life. When I was contacted at the beginning of 2021 with the concept and the title of the series, it was a very easy yes from me,” said Sandilands. He said he has been to Namibia twice, and each time was magical and challenging for him.

“I have been to Namibia twice, and each time, I stood in amazement at the magical and challenging experience, which is breathtaking and frightening at the same time. “To explore the area between Lüderitz and Walvis Bay, in the oldest desert on earth, is a privilege that comes along very, very seldom,” said Sandilands. Sandilands took to his Instagram page to post his experience in the desert.

In the caption he wrote: "Namibia. The Big Nothing. Die Groot Niks. It was sublime. What a trip!!!! Good to be back in relative "civilization"; a shower and a bed has its place. But only just. Lekker al julle jabbers! #diegrootniks #namibia @wal_bal". In the first episode, Sandilands takes a look at man's desire to exploit nature's riches and how Mother Nature does everything in her power to protect herself. The second episode takes a look at mining that happened 90 years ago, and the Otavi, a steamer that ran aground in Spencer Bay in 1945, is the focus of the third episode.