The fate of the finalists on 'Maak My Famous' lies in the hands of Emo Adams and his fellow judges. Who will win the big prize? Tune in on Thursday on kykNET and kykNET&kie at 8pm.

It's down to the final countdown on 'Maak My Famous' with Emo Adams as the show gets ready to crown its first winner this week. Adams, Ian Bredenkamp, Allistair Izobel, Charlton Daniels, Nur Abrahams and Tarryn Lamb have spent 13 weeks searching for the best talent in South Africa.

The Top 4 are Megan Danner, 21, from Paarl; Bernice West, 18, from Swartruggens; Cheswyn Ruiters, 23, from Worcester; and the SA Ensemble.

They will compete in the 'Maak My Famous' finale, which will be broadcast live on Thursday, July 11 at 8pm on kykNET and kykNET&kie.

Adams said viewers could expect a lot of emotions and cool guest artists.

“The Top Ten also get to come back and get assistance in getting bookings and be managed by All-Star Management.

“We’re looking to do a big 'Maak My Famous' showcase at the Grand Arena (at GrandWest in Cape Town) on September 14 for them to showcase more of their talent,” said Adans.

The public had until midnight on Tuesday to vote for their favourite and, from these, the Top 2 will be announced at the start of the show, after which Adams will choose the winner.

Viewers can expect guest performances by Kurt Darren, Karen Zoid and Belinda Davids.

Winner

The winner walks off with R100 000 in cash, a one-year PR contract from Ian Bredenkamp Media, R50 000 worth of clothing vouchers from TFG, a car from Toyota worth R380 000, a one-year contract from All Star Management and a country-wide tour with Adams after the final.

Daily Voice