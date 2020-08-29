New high stakes medical drama 'Vutha' starts in September on SABC2

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

SABC2’s much anticipated medical drama “Vutha” premieres on September 3 at 9.30pm. Starring power packed actors like Kabelo Moalusi as Dr Kgopotso Moabe and Dumisani Mbebe as Mzwakhe Masilela - the story explores the personal journeys of medical professionals in the South African landscape. It looks at the often challenging lives that form the backdrop of their career successes and the sometimes dishonest and dubious manner in which that success is attained. Viewers will be taken through their emotional tests, their adherence to society’s expectations of them and their social and financial challenges. Produced by Clive Morris Productions this drama series will serve as a mirror for post-apartheid South Africa in the non-political space, within the ordinary lives of South Africans – particularly in a township environment that is not the obvious Soweto.

It will shine a spotlight on how 25+ years of freedom has affected life in South African society through the lives of the characters.

We journey into the multi-faceted life of the Daveyton community (affectionately known as “Vutha”) through the lives of the medical professionals who serve them.

Beyond the world of medicine, there is a world of love, friendship, betrayal, hope, desperation, corruption, greed and crime.

Named after a fictional struggle icon who hailed from Daveyton, the Edward Dondolo Hospital is a furtive breeding ground for colourful characters, high stakes and great drama.

Other characters include Busisiswa Lurayi as Lungile Asumadu, Ayanda Bandla as Anelisa Moabe, Leroy Gopal as Ayitey Asumadu and Siya Raymond Sepotokele as Tumelo among others.

In the premiere episode,the heroic clinical manager, Dr. Kgopotso Moabe, rushes to save a mother giving birth on the pavement outside the hospital.

Specialist obstetrician, Lungile Asumadu refuses to hand over the reins and go on maternity leave.

Matron Mologadi arrives home from the UK to fix her fractured family and hospital CEO Mzwakhe is terrorised by a loan shark for outstanding debts.

Jacqui Hlongwane, SABC2 programme manager said the channel is excited to bring viewers this hot new medical drama.

“Set in Daveyton “Vutha” reminds us that our health is the most important thing in our lives after all there is no life without it.

“With a star-studded cast, viewers are in for a real treat and will no doubt emotionally connect with the characters and this intriguing story from the first episode,” said Hlongwane.

Tune in to “Vutha” every Thursday from September 3 on SABC2 at 9.30pm.