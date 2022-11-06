New kykNET celebrity documentary ‘Net Mens’ to air in 2023

A new kykNET celebrity documentary series is bound to entice enthusiasts of the entertainment industry. “Net Mens” ( Only Human) hits TV screens on January 22 at 10pm on kykNET (DStv Channel 144) and boasts eight South African celebrities.

Producer Reynardt Hugo said the show highlights the life stories of these celebs including Kurt Darren, Kim Cloete, Dirk van der Westhuizen, Elandré, Cindy Swanepoel, Refentse, Hykie Berg and Early B. Hugo, an actor in “Binnelanders”, takes on the position of producer and director of the show. In a first, Hugo gets behind the camera for “Net Mens” . He said: “Each one of these eight wonderful stories is unique, and I am so privileged that these remarkable human beings trusted me to tell their stories.

“In a world which glorifies quick success and instant gratification, I realised that real life is about so much more. He adds: “It’s about being a fallible human, meaningful relationships and about listening to one another.” The show is described as a sensitive but honest series that offers insight into the private lives of eight South African artists – from their growing up to the peak of their careers; the hard times, the good times, successes as well as the controversial moments that made headlines.

The group of artists, consisting of singers, actors, presenters and famous personalities, talk frankly about the complex challenges of life in the public eye. LEES HIER📖 Agt Suid-Afrikaanse kunstenaars deel hulle lewensverhale met @Reynardthugo in hierdie spesiale dokumentêre reeks. #NetMens skop 22 Januarie om 20:00 af!🤩👏 — kykNET TV (@kykNETtv) November 4, 2022 Kurt Darren shows a side of his life he has never shared before – from family man to one of South Africa’s biggest pop stars with a career that has kept him in the limelight for more than two decades. Kim Cloete talks in depth about the fateful event that irrevocably changed her life and about how she found her way back with the help of her micro-kitchen initiative and the loved ones around her.

Behind the oiled muscles of Dirk van der Westhuizen is an ambitious young artist who deals with all the rumours and gossip about his talent, body and love life as best he can. In his episode, he makes no secret of how he really feels about the precious people in his life. The very private Elandré talks openly for the first time about how he grew up, setbacks and what it took to achieve success – from the smalltown dreamer who recorded the Kleindorp-dromer album to sold-out shows and everything in between.

As Annelize Roux in the kykNET soap “Binnelanders”, she’s a regular guest in living ooms across the country, but there is so much more to the talented Cindy Swanepoel, who certainly calls a spade a spade in her episode. Cindy Swanepoel. Picture:Instagram Swanepoel said: “I was nervous when we started filming, I was in denial about being part of this series. It takes a lot to tell your story. “Vulnerability isn’t a weakness, it requires so much strength”. “Reynhardt made it easy for me to speak and share.

“It was an emotional journey and I love the concept. We are all here on our own journey and we are all just human.” His voice has touched fans all over South Africa, but in “Net mens”, Refentse talks candidly about his battle to make it as a black man in the Afrikaans music industry. Hykie Berg shares his biggest trials and tribulations – from the discomfort he felt in his own skin to his struggles with mental health and drugs.

Early B ends the series with a look into the life of a rapper and the adventure of growing up in Gqeberha to become a crossover star who shifts cultural boundaries with his lyrics. He said: “I’m honoured to be part of this doccy, it’s special to be chosen to share a part of my life with them. “I got to share who I am and who my family is.”