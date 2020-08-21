New medical drama 'Durban Gen' set in KZN coming soon to e.tv

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

e.tv announced recently that the channel will make room for a brand new South African local medical drama coming in October. “Durban Gen” - the brainchild of multi-award-winning production house Stained Glass T.V., depicts a powerful partnership between storytellers. While not much has been revealed about the storyline, e.tv’s head of local productions, Helga Palmer said the channel welcomes the epic story of a modern-day locally produced drama. “Following the immense success of our KZN late prime drama “Imbewu”, “Durban Gen” could not have come at a better time. Our viewers are eager to continue experiencing authentic stories that represent their everyday realities in a way that resonates with them," said Palmer. She said the channel can not see how viewers embrace the show.

"There is heightened attention on front line workers, and this soapie is a testament that not every superhero wears a cape. As a channel, e.tv continues to invest in the growth of talent within the South African broadcast industry. We cannot wait to see how our viewers embrace the show," said Palmer.

Pepsi Pokane, Stained Glass T.V. managing director said they are excited about working on their first ever medical drama.

"The entire team, production, cast, and crew are incredibly excited to be working on the first-ever medical drama that will be set in KwaZulu-Natal.

“’Durban Gen’ is a big win for Stained Glass T.V., KZN and eThekwini. We believe that audiences will connect with the show's riveting storylines, exciting characters and incredible cast,” said Pokane.