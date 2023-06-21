New relationship show ‘XO Goals’ puts real love to the test

New relationship show “XO Goals” premières on Mzansi Magic this July. Through intimate conversations, heart-to-heart debriefs, and soul-searching moments, viewers will witness three couples confronting their deepest fears, healing old wounds, and working towards their ultimate relationship goals in pursuit of their happily ever after.

We all love a deep, heart-wrenching doccie-style love story now and then and this new 13-part reality series serves that and then some. Brace yourself to get caught up in the realest love stories as couples share some of their darkest secrets and past trials and triumphs. Come July, 2, viewers will be introduced to the unexpected twists, raw emotions and the pursuit of the ultimate couple goals.

Viewers get to know same-sex couple Simphiwe and Kedibone, who speak of a shared history of unresolved pain. Simphiwe and Kedibone. Picture: Supplied Simphiwe, who lost her ex-fiancé to illness, works on healing with Kedibone, who suffered a heart-breaking miscarriage. The couple are determined to overcome their trust and jealousy issues and set their sights on having a baby together this year. Meanwhile, Tracy and Siphelele's love grew despite their traumatic past.

Tracy and Siphelele. Picture: Supplied Tracy survived a traumatic assault in her teenage years, while Siphelele struggled as an orphan. After 13 years together, their goal is to escape Siphelele’s toxic maternal home and create a peaceful sanctuary of their own. Can Tracy’s love and determination save their relationship? Will Siphelele overcome his past and provide the stable environment their children deserve? Then there’s the loving Tebogo and Nathi, whose newfound love knows no bounds.

Tebogo and Nathi. Picture: Supplied Tebogo found salvation in Nathi, who unfortunately turned from saviour to abuser. Overcoming their turbulent past, the recently married couple now face the challenge of gaining acceptance from disapproving family members. With their dream wedding ending in disaster, Tebogo and Nathi yearn for a second chance to mend family wounds and rewrite their love story. Will they conquer the obstacles and find happiness? Grab your hot beverage and secure your tissues as this one is bound to be a tear-jerker filled with mixed emotions.