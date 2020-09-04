New SABC1 drama, 'Family Secrets' filled with rivalry and family feuds

Local talent yet again shines through in SABC 1’s newest drama series. “Family Secrets” starring A-list actors like Vusi Kunene, Sophie Ndaba,Robert Whitehead Sonia Mbele and Katlego Danke among others will start on Sunday, September 6 at 7.30pm. The compelling primetime story shifts the focus on the African banking empire, highflyers and family secrets spilling left, right and center. “Family Secrets”, an intergenerational family saga is a story of family feuds and a cut-throat rival whose failed fortunes in banking, Caesar Mokwena played by Mangaliso Ngema feasts on in the comfort of his Sandton skyscraper office famously known as “Africa’s richest square mile”. This is a world of highflyers who live to own wealth and power, Caesar’s arch enemy remains unseen and unknown. Cleopatra, played by Mbele holds the deadliest of Caesar’s secrets close to her heart for a child lost and now found.

The gripping drama is producers by Pulane Shomang and Bongani Sibeko.

“The show promises viewers a riveting story of the rise of an African banking empire that grows to a dominating presence in global financial markets. The audience will discover Caesar’s long forgotten twin brother and witness why blood is always thicker than water. Without a doubt Caesar Mokwena is a man who the long arm of the law is eager to grab,” said the producers.

Pumzile Zonke, SABC 1 channel head said they are pleased and excited to be able to deliver quality content to SABC 1 viewers.

“Family Secrets” is a fresh piece of content that will leave the viewers glued into their screens with endless plots and twists, enough to keep them on the edge of their seats. This is one of many to come, that will ensure that as the largest television brand in the landscape, we continue to lead and dominate the market through authentic storytelling,” said Zonke.

Watch “Family Secrets” from Sunday, September 6 at 7.30pm on SABC 1.