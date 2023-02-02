Newzroom Afrika launches Nguni language news broadcast

The South African television news channel Newzroom Afrika is broadening its horizons with the launch of its first Nguni-language news broadcast. Set to make its debut on Mzansi Wethu, DStv Channel 163, on February 27, the daily isiZulu and isiXhosa news bulletins will be anchored by seasoned broadcasters Thabile Mbhele and Lisakhanya Pepe.

The news team will be joined by the sign language interpreters Khethukuthula Makoatsane and Pumza Sikumba, while Dicksy Mdlalose and Thabile Makapela will be in charge of the weather service broadcast. Newzroom Afrika CEO Thabile Ngwato said bringing the news to more people in their home language was consistent with the channel’s aim to put viewers at the heart of the news. “From the beginning, we’ve been clear that our purpose is to provide a reliable and trusted news service that truly reflects our country’s rich diversity, and we’re proud to offer the news in isiZulu and isiXhosa as we take another step forward on our journey,” said Ngwato, in a press statement shared with IOL Entertainment.

“We’ve assembled a line-up of well-regarded media professionals who are excited to bring this new service to Nguni language speakers in another first for Newzroom Afrika.” Echoing Ngwatos’ sentiments, MultiChoice General Entertainment CEO Nomsa Philiso said the addition of a new news platform is to be celebrated as it allows viewers to access a greater diversity of views to promote a greater understanding of daily events that affect South Africa’s diverse population. “We are excited to provide a platform for Newzroom Afrika’s Nguni news. This will offer our viewers access to a news offering in Nguni languages and add to the diversity of news on our platform” said Philiso.

