Next generation of TV and film production tour the set of ‘The Queen’

“The Queen” is not only one of the most viewed TV productions in South Africa, but is also considered one of the top television productions in the country. Now, imagine getting a closer look at what actually goes on behind the scenes to create the award-winning telenovela. Well, for a select handful of film and tv students, last week that was an actual reality.

IOL Entertainment tagged along for the ride and got to experience, along with the students, exactly how the proudly South African production is put together. By the end of the eventful day, the students and myself had left Ferguson Films with a deeper appreciation for all that goes into creating a top notch production. The day of the visit to Ferguson Films started early, set call times are no joke. However, no one seemed to mind the early trip – I blame the excitement.

Film students Tshazibana Pumelela, Sibusiso Mbense, Cindy Diane, Luthando Makwange, Pogiso Ralekgetho and Bulelani Ndzuzo, quickly immersed themselves in the day’s activities. Cindy Diane, Pogiso Ralekgetho, Luthando Makwange, Sibusiso Mbense, Tshazibana Pumelela, Bulelani Ndzuzo and Andries van der Merwe. Picture: Supplied The students were selected by Proudly South African after they submitted motivation as to why they were deserving to be a part of the set visit. Ferguson Film showrunner Lauren Nell, kicked off the day's activities with a warm welcome and a tour of the Khoza mansion.

Walking around the set was certainly a treat for an avid viewer like myself. As we walked around it was hard not to recall some of the unforgettable moments that I have watched over the years on the soapie. Brutus pointing a gun to Schumacar’s head immediately popped up in my head as I stepped onto the Khoza driveway. The tour was also a reminder of all the various departments that are in TV and film production.

Think of it as a food chain, each department is essential to the entire flow of production. Inside the wardrobe and make-up department, we were greeted with racks and racks of clothing labelled with the characters’ names. The make-up department is filled with wigs and templates of character looks. Wardrobe and make-up departments – planning Harriet Khoza and Thando Sebata’s looks is an entire process.

If you thought your Pinterest boards were busy, well the character mood boards on “The Queen”” set are something else. Before moving onto the Sebata house, Ferguson Film producer Atosie Pilane handed out production merchandise that had graphic designer Slaying Goliath’s tribute artwork to the late Shona Ferguson. It was quite a sweet moment, witnessing the students changing into their white t-shirts. A clear sign of just how excited they were to be a part of the moment.

It certainly isn't everyday a person gets the chance to visit the prestigious Ferguson Films production set. A visit to the set of “The Queen” would have certainly not been complete without seeing Ferguson Films matriarch, Connie Ferguson. The ever-so-gorgeous actress casually strolled in during the visit and jokingly said “I see we have paparazzi here”.

Happy Ngidi, Brigette Simonsz and Connie Ferguson. Picture Supplied She was certainly right, the paparazzi were there, we all had our phones out, snapping and recording away, that we didn't even notice her entrance. The actress was certainly a feast for sore eyes, not only is her beauty mesmerizing but she has a warm and humble personality. She had no qualms about taking pictures, videos or even answering questions that the students had.

The Sebata house is where the real magic started to happen for the students as this was where they got an actual taste of what occurs on set. Here we were treated to witnessing a few scenes being shot. Yes, we got to see legendary actor Rapulana Seiphemo in action. I’ve grown to like the character Hector Sebata and Seiphemo carries it well. The actor shot scenes with his on-screen daughter and nephew Jessica Nkosi and Molemo Tlali in action.

Seiphemo’s chemistry with Nkosi was bliss to watch, the father and daughter duo seem to have developed a great working relationship and it transcends on-screen. Tshazibana Pumelela. Picture: Supplied Students got to feel the pressures of being on set as they got a taste of what it feels like to be sitting in the director’s chair, operating a boom and even being behind the lenses as DOP. They even experienced shouting “cut”, which had the students' nerves shaking. It isn't easy saying that famous word but with experience, it flows

The students got a learning experience from the best in the game, director Andries van der Merwe and director of photography (DOP) Leon “Malume“ Kriel. It may have been a ten minute tutorial but knowledge was passed on. Luthando Makwange, Pogiso Ralekgetho and Sibusiso Mbense. Picture: Supplied I even learnt a few things, such as what a focus puller does, how lighting plays an essential role and even how a fly passing by or a light bulb going out means a scene must be reshot.

A focus puller, if we are being honest, makes a DOP’s life easier, this is just one of the roles in TV and film production that make things flow on set. While everything on set was mesmerising, at the end of the day this is a livelihood for many. The set visit was in partnership with Proudly SA and was a reminder that the film industry creates jobs.